Shamrock Rovers' European run ends with defeat in Sweden as Djurgardens prove too strong

THERE was yet another difficult away day for Shamrock Rovers as they ended their 14-game run in a European competition with a defeat.

A first-half goal from Swedish international Magnus Eriksson earned Djurgardens – who had already qualified for the group stages – a win and another €500,000 to add to the kitty for the Swedes, who won five of their six group games.

It could have been a different outcome for Rovers – who remained standing after the blow of conceding a goal after only 18 minutes – had Rory Gaffney managed to find the target instead of the side-netting with the Hoops’ best chance late on in the first half.

While Rovers failed to meet their target of getting the win which would have beaten the record for an Irish club in the group stages – Dundalk’s four-point haul in 2016 – they had spells where they matched the classy Swedes, and manager Stephen Bradley can be proud of his side’s efforts.

But it was another night when Rovers found life away from home to be tough, four defeats with no goals scored in their last four away games in Europe.

Even though they had a place in the knockout stage secure, Djurgardens fielded a strong side and they posed some early threats with Joel Asoro going close twice in the first six minutes. But it took the Swedes just 18 minutes to break them down with Eriksson scoring on the end of a superb team move, which began with their goalkeeper and involved Gustav Wikheim and Elias Andersson and some superb passing from Djurgardens.

The Hoops did have a response. Richie Towell had a shot on target on the half-hour mark after some brilliant work by the impressive Neil Farrugia, but he was offside.

Keeper Leon Pohls made his European debut for Rovers as Alan Mannus was rested, and he was needed early in the second half to save a shot from Wikheim, while Pohls had Lopes to thank for cutting out the danger from Holmberg on 63 minutes, while soon after that Lee Grace was needed to block the classy Wikheim.

Pohls was there again with his best save of the night on 75 minutes, denying Emmanuel Banda what appeared to be a certain goal with Holmberg again being the source of the trouble for Rovers and Banda saw a headed effort go narrowly over the bar 10 minutes from time.

Djurgardens – Zetterstrom; Johansson, Danielson (Lofgren 46), Ekdal, Andersson; Findell, Schuller, Eriksson (Banda 66); Asoro (Radetinac 66), Holmberg (Edvardsen 80), Wikheim (Ademi 80).

Rovers - Pohls; Grace, Lopes, Cleary (Gannon 46); Lyons, Hoare (Finn 85), O’Neill (Serdeniuk 85), Towell (Power 65), Lyons; Byrne; Gaffney (Greene 78)

Ref - N Walsh (Scotland)