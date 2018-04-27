Shamrock Rovers end Derry's home winning streak but rue missed chances

Shamrock Rovers became the first team to get a point at the Brandywell this season, but it really should have been all three for Stephen Bradley’s men who missed countless chances.

The Hoops, who were the last team to defeat Derry back in March, were the better team throughout, but failed to take any of a number of chances.

Derry had a real opportunity to open the scoring just ten minutes in when Jamie McDonagh, in for the injured Ronan Hale, raced past Lee Grace down the right and whipped a low cross towards the front post where Rory Patterson arrived, only to steer his left-footed effort just wide of the target. But City could not build any momentum due to an injury to Ronan Curtis who was taken off for precautionary reasons, with Ben Doherty coming on in his stead.

The first half ended with a dominant spell of Rovers possession, and they missed a superb opening again when Graham Burke raced clear but, with just Doherty to beat, he lofted his effort over the bar. The early stages of the second half were no better for Derry but equally as frustrating for Rovers boss Bradley, who watched his team miss another superb opportunity.

This time Daniel Carr got the better of Darren Cole for pace, and he attempted to hook the ball over Doherty, but the Derry captain read his intentions and got enough of a hand on it to clear the danger. Rovers thoroughly deserved to be in the lead but they just couldn’t put the ball in the Derry net, the next one to miss Aaron Bolger, who raced past a weak challenge from Eoin Toal, but again with Doherty to beat, the shot was whipped wide of the target.

A Rovers goal seemed inevitable and City somehow survived again when Graham Burke’s effort from out wide whacked off Doherty’s post, and the rebound fell to Kavanagh but his effort was blocked by a combination of Doherty and a City defender. Frustrated Rovers almost nicked it at the last when substitute Brandon Miele’s volley beat Gerard Doherty only for the ball to flash the wrong side of the post.

Derry City – G Doherty; C McDermott, E Toal, D Cole, J Toal, R Hale, A McEneff, J McDonagh (N Boyle 66), R Curtis (B Doherty 31), N Low, R Patterson.

Shamrock Rovers – K Horgan, E Boyle, R Lopes, L Grace, G Bolger, R Finn (D McAllister 88), D Carr (G Shaw 90), S Kavanagh, J O’Brien, A Bolger, G Burke (B Miele 85).

Ref – D Tomney

Online Editors