Shamrock Rovers edge towards third title in a row with impressive Dublin Derby win over St Pat’s

When St Patrick’s Athletic took the lead inside five minutes at Tallaght Stadium, the feelings of anxiety in the stands were palpable.

And for a brief period, it seemed like the Shamrock Rovers players were afflicted by that tension. It was very brief. They regrouped to deliver a performance which puts one hand on the league trophy they wish to keep in their possession.

This impressive show of strength combined with Derry’s slip-up against Shelbourne means that if the Candystripes fail to win in Sligo on Monday then the league is over.

If Derry do the business there, Rovers know that a point from the top-two meeting back here in Dublin 24 next week will be sufficient. And even if Derry somehow manage to win that encounter, Stephen Bradley’s charges would still go to UCD on the final day knowing that a point would likely be enough barring a mathematical improbability.

This dramatic night has removed the tension from the run-in. For St Patrick’s Athletic, chasing down third place and guaranteed European football, this evening will be remembered for other reasons.

​Emotions

Manager Tim Clancy watched from the stands as he is serving a touchline ban and he might have struggled to rein in his emotions if he was in his usual station. He will argue that the turning point was a goal that shouldn’t have been awarded, although the extent to which Rovers overpowered the Saints at the business end of this encounter weakens the hard luck story.

Still, with a packed stadium (7,469 attended) and two good sides going at it, it’s regrettable that the main talking point of a first half which lived up to the pre-match billing was the performance of the match officials.

On an evening where he awarded three penalties, the main flashpoint involving ref Rob Hennessy was that a blatant foul that paved the way for Rovers’ lead goal was missed by the man in the middle and his assistants.

It gave the Hoops a half-time lead that appeared unlikely when the natives were silenced by the first Saints advance. A fine first-time cross from 16-year-old visiting right full Sam Curtis caught the Hoops rearguard out with Serge Atakayi slipping in at the far post to convert.

The Saints started well, despite switching to a back four due to enforced absences with Paddy Barrett in for a first league start of the season. Full backs Anto Breslin and Curtis were positive in their play, yet the visitors – who are good on the counter – were pegged back as Rovers kept their heads and began to control the tempo with Chris McCann gaining in influence in the sitting midfield role.

Switching play quickly offered their best opportunities from a chance-creating perspective with Rory Gaffney coming close and a series of crosses cut out before they levelled from the spot when a clumsy tackle in the box by Joe Redmond on the imbalanced Graham Burke was punished by Hennessy. Redmond protested, but it was easy to see the ref’s logic on this occasion and Burke slotted home.

The real outrage in the Inchicore ranks came after Rovers pushed ahead, with sustained pressure forcing the corner that yielded rewards.

Sloppy Saints marking left Dan Cleary free to meet Jack Byrne’s delivery but after Danny Rogers made a fine save, Burke shoved Chris Forrester out of the way to allow Cleary fire in the rebound. Rogers was incredulous, and booked for his protests along with Eoin Doyle. The away fans were far from amused.

From the restart, they sensed that all was not lost. Another cross to the far post was treated casually and Atakayi ghosted into space again but, on this occasion, he blasted high into the construction works in the North Stand behind the goal. A decisive moment.

Rovers regrouped and extended their advantage before the hour mark with another dead ball exposing indecision in the Saints rearguard and Seán Hoare capitalising after McCann and Lopes were denied. The celebrations on the Rovers bench reflected the significance.

Their destiny was firmly in their hands now, but as word of a Shelbourne goal in Derry filtered through to giddy fans, there was a temporary twist when Hennessy awarded the away side a penalty, punishing McCann for an apparent handball as he blocked a shot with his arm by his side. It was contentious, but proved irrelevant as sub Tunde Owolabi couldn’t find a way past Alan Mannus.

Game over was confirmed with another penalty, this time when an Andy Lyons shot was blocked up into the air by Rogers and the ball dropped down under the crossbar where Breslin used his hand to gain control. He was red carded, which he believed was harsh, but it was all in vain with Burke’s emphatic conversion in keeping with the assertiveness of this Rovers statement. Three in a row beckons.

Shamrock Rovers – Mannus, Cleary, Lopes, Hoare; Finn (Farrugia 62), Towell, McCann (Kavanagh 76), Byrne (Watts 50), Lyons (Gannon 76); Gaffney, Burke (Power 76)

St Patrick’s Athletic – Rogers, Curtis, Redmond, Barrett, Breslin; Timmermans (King 64); M Doyle (Brockbank 78), Forrester, O’Reilly, Atakayi (Lipsiuc 78); Doyle (Owolabi 60)

Ref – R Hennessy