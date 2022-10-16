Shamrock Rovers drop two vital points in title race with draw at Drogheda

As if reaching a first FAI Cup final in eight years wasn’t reason enough to celebrate, Derry City can perhaps start to contemplate an unlikely double league and cup success. Shamrock Rovers draw with Drogheda United has opened the door for Ruaidhri Higgins’ team.

The Premier Division table will show Stephen Bradley’s team six points clear. But they have now played a game more than their nearest rivals and the two clubs will meet on the league’s penultimate matchday at the end of the month.

Rovers have two more Thursday night European assignments to complete and whether that impacts on their ability to defend their championship will be borne out in time.

They were in front when Graham Burke scored his eighth goal of the season. Neil Farrugia had already threatened down Rovers’ right before he delivered a low cross that Burke expertly helped into the net.

Drogheda grew into the game after Rovers’ lead goal, in fact an equaliser soon appeared inevitable. Dylan Grimes twice tested Alan Mannus before Chris Lyons capitalised on an error by the veteran.

He failed to hold Adam Foley’s on-target volley and Lyons reacted first to the loose ball to level. The striker had been on the move even before Foley had pulled the trigger. His anticipation was not matched by Rovers’ defenders.

Rory Gaffney went closest for Rovers after the break, dragging wide when well placed. However, the visitors’ superiority never became an onslaught. At least, that is, until Gary Deegan’s 78th minute sending off.

The midfielder was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Dylan Watts. Burke saw a late shot blocked as Rovers threat increased but there was no winner.

DROGHEDA UTD – McCabe; Noone, Quinn, Cowan, Massey; Deegan; Foley (Topcu, 67), Grimes, Markey, Rooney (Ralph, 90+3); Lyons (Williams, 83).

SHAMROCK ROVERS – Mannus (Pohls, 61); Cleary (Gannon, 87), Lopes, Hoare; Farrugia, Watts (Greene, 86), O’Neill, (Towell, 46) Lyons; Byrne, Burke; Gaffney.

REF – J McLoughlin