Shamrock Rovers drawn with Slovan Bratislava in opening Champions League qualifier

Shamrock Rovers face a tricky tie against Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

Rovers missed out on a possible draw with Gibraltar side Lincoln Red Imps and were instead paired with Slovan. The Slovakian side have a good record against Irish opposition, having beaten St Patrick's Athletic (1996), UCD (2015 and Dundalk (2019).

After knocking Dundalk out of the Champions League 4-1 on aggregate, Slovan went on to make the group stages of the Europa League, where they beat Besiktas and drew with Braga. They have one player away with the national team at Euro 2020 finals, veteran Vladimir Weiss.

The ties will take place on July 6/7 and July 13/14. The winners of the tie progress to the Champions League second round while the losing side enter the new Europa Conference League, via the Champions Path.

Rovers now know that if they lose to Slovan, they will get a bye into the third qualifying round of the newly-formed Europa Conference League.

The other losing sides in the first round of the Champions League enter the second round stage of the Europa Conference League, but one tie from the Champions League section was drawn out where the losing side go straight to round three of the Conference League, and the Rovers/Slovan fixture was drawn out, so should the Hoops lose to Slovan, they'll bypass round two and go into round three of the Europa Conference League qualification structure.