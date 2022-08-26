Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley at the UEFA Europa League Play-Off Second Leg match between Shamrock Rovers and Ferencvaros at Tallaght Stadium. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers will face games with teams from Belgium, Norway and Sweden in the Europa Conference League Group stages.

The Hoops learned their fate at lunchtime today and, while they did not land a real glamour tie they will fancy their chances of being competitive, although they will still be the outsiders of four despite their third seed status.

Belgian side Gent are the top ranked opponent in their group, while Norwegian league leaders Molde came out of pot 2. There were tougher combinations available to Rovers.

However, Swedish side Djurgården are one of the tougher sides they could have landed from Pot 4 given they are pushing for their domestic title this year and scored a 3-0 win over APOEL Nicosia in the decisive second leg to qualify.

Rovers have a bit of history with Djurgården as they met in the Europa League all the way back in 2002.

Gent and Molde have more recent League of Ireland experience with the Belgians seeing off Cork City over two legs in 2016.

Molde took on Sligo Rovers in a Champions League qualifier in 2013 but what's more relevant is their 2020 qualification for the Europa League group stages where they were pitted against Dundalk.

Rovers defenders Sean Hoare, Daniel Cleary and Sean Gannon were involved in that Dundalk campaign with Molde coming from behind to eke out a win in Tallaght before winning the return in Norway 3-1.

The Hoops will play their home games in Tallaght and will learn the order of fixtures on Saturday morning.

West Ham have been drawn alongside FCSB, Anderlecht and Silkeborg in Group B, while Hearts will face Basaksehir, Fiorentina and RFS in Group A.

