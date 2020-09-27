Shamrock Rovers dominate against Dundalk to take another steps towards league crown

The team-sheet for this game told a tale, but so did the Shamrock Rovers’ celebrations at full-time.

Dundalk’s two-year unbeaten home record was always likely to be vulnerable in this fixture, and preserving it was never going to rank highly in the list of priorities when the Lilywhites have a €3million European tie in the Aviva Stadium on Thursday.

Filippo Giovagnoli was hired on a short-term basis with the Europa League as his goal, and his intention was clear when he made 10 changes from the side that prevailed in Moldova.

The only survivor, Chris Shields, is suspended for the crucial showdown with Faroese side Ki Klaksvik and the captain was converted to centre-half in a patched-up team.

Dundalk were able to allow 100 fans back into the ground, and they were dotted around seats close to where a cluster of first-teamers watched Shamrock Rovers coast towards a victory that further confirms the inevitability they will be Ireland’s Champions League representatives in 2021.

Stephen Bradley’s side had prevailed in the thrilling full-tilt encounter between these sides in Tallaght before the pandemic, a game that was celebrated as an appetiser for further battles down the line. We had no idea where the year was about to take us.

All Rovers can do is beat what’s put in front of them, and there were spells where Bradley’s charges really clicked into gear and demonstrated how good they can be.

Oddly enough, they were tentative at times in the opening quarter of this game, as Dundalk worked hard to cause them issues.

Giovagnoli was still able to call on an experienced group of players – teenage defender Andrew Quinn was the only rookie – and included a number of individuals known to be miffed about recent inactivity.

Nigerian winger Nathan Oduwa was lively, demonstrating pace that challenged Lee Grace who Rovers had switched to that side of their back three with the threat in mind. Joey O’Brien was relocated to the centre in the absence of the injured Roberto Lopes. Oduwa might even have created an opener for David McMillan with the lone striker’s shot blocked.

However, Oduwa’s contribution out of possession was severely limited, thus leaving stand-in left-full Cameron Dummigan exposed to breaks forward from Rovers right-wing Ronan Finn.

What Rovers required was the craft to capitalise on this, and it was a noticeable lifting of the tempo from Jack Byrne prior to the interval that inspired a rapid-fire three-goal burst.

Byrne stands out from other players in the league for his ability in possession, a low of centre of gravity and the seamless way in which he swivels to change direction, evading a pursuer without breaking stride.

This was evident in the build-up to the lead goal, as he created space in the engine room and began the move that sent play in the direction of Ronan Finn before darting into the box where he was given two chances to force the ball beyond the exposed Aaron McCarey with Shields caught in a bind.

Stephen Kenny was present ahead of naming his Ireland next squad on Tuesday. Byrne does look to be in much better physical condition than he was prior to the September announcement.

Rovers sensed weakness. With Oduwa casual, and the American Josh Gatt offering little in the central attacking position, Rovers were dominant from deep.

Giovagnoli was looking at Will Patching in the No 6 role with Europe in mind, especially given that the Faroese side are likely to let the hosts enjoy a fair degree of possession. But he was outnumbered by a determined Rovers side that drove on to remove suspense.

Certainly, Klaksvik will have noted Dundalk’s weakness from set-pieces in recent weeks, both with a first-choice and second-choice side.

Rovers doubled their lead when Liam Scales was strong from a corner and his header was inadvertently turned in by McMillan. Before Dundalk could recover, a similar delivery drew a foul from Patching with Rob Harvey pointing to the spot. Aaron McEneff dispatched with confidence.

Some of the fans that won the lottery to attend might have mulled over an early exit in other circumstances, and Giovagnoli continued to make changes geared towards the week ahead.

Byrne picked the pocket of Shields with eight minutes left to add a fourth for the side that is eight points clear at the top, and will be hoping for good news from Kenny. By then, the Dundalk camp will have other things on their mind.

Dundalk – McCarey, Quinn (Mountney 58), Shields, Boyle, Dummigan; Patching (Adedokun 83); Kelly (Wynne 70), Gatt, Flores, Oduwa; McMillan (Colovic 58).

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, O’Brien, Grace, Scales; Finn (Marshall 82), Byrne, O’Neill, McEneff, Farrugia (Kavanagh 82); Burke (Watts 76), Greene (Williams 86).

Ref – Rob Harvey.





