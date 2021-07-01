Shamrock Rovers decide not to sign Anthony Stokes

Shamrock Rovers have decided against signing free agent Anthony Stokes.

The former Ireland international has been on trial with the Hoops but they will not be following through by placing an offer on the table.

Stokes played a behind closed doors friendly for the League of Ireland champions last week and was present ahead of their game with Drogheda United.

However, the 32-year-old made headlines earlier that day when his name came up in a court case in Scotland related to his ex-girlfriend's father. The Scottish authorities duly issued an arrest warrant for the Dubliner after his absence from court was explained because a new work opportunity had come up back home.

Stokes trained with Rovers on Tuesday but he will have to look elsewhere to continue his career.

He has effectively been out of the game for 16 months after Covid cut short a second spell in Iran.

The ex-Arsenal, Celtic and Sunderland attacker had a brief spell with Livingston last autumn but never played a game for the club.

Meanwhile, Derry City have completed a deal to sign former Candystripes favourite Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe on loan from Dundalk.

The English attacker was the league's top scorer in 2019 during a successful season at the Brandywell. He then departed for a Covid impacted move to Israel and spent the second half of last year with Sligo Rovers.

He was signed by Dundalk in pre-season to strengthen their attacking options but fell out of favour in recent weeks and the Louth club were looking to move him on.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins swooped to make his second capture of the week following a successful move for Crusaders' forward Jamie McGonigle.