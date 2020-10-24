Shamrock Rovers crowned 2020 LOI Premier Division champions after Bohs defeat to Harps

Shamrock Rovers have secured the 2020 Premier Division title, without kicking a ball and with four games to spare, after a surprise defeat for their challengers Bohemians.

And on a dramatic Saturday, Cork City have also been officially relegated, hours after they fell to a 2-1 loss to Sligo Rovers.

Finn Harps had not won at Dalymount Park since 1999 but the Donegal club came up with the 2-0 win which not only dooms Cork City to automatic relegation but also gifts the title to Rovers.

The Hoops could have secured their first league title since 2011 with a win in their next league game, at home to Derry City next Wednesday, with three more games after that, but that Derry match can now become a guaranteed celebration as defeat for Bohs at home to Harps means that Stephen Bradley's side cannot now be caught.

Mark Russell put Harps ahead at Dalymount Park just before half time, finishing after a long throw in was flicked on, and Russell nabbed a second, from Adam Foley's cross, on 50 minutes.

Bohs boss Keith Long made four substitutions all at the same time just after that second goal but even with fresh legs the home side could not lift it.

Keeper Mark McGinley pulled off a series of saves to deny a Bohs side who also hit the post, and there was more misery with a red card for Anto Breslin 15 minutes from time, Harps man Leo Donnellan also dismissed later on for a foul on James Finnerty.

The win for Harps gives them a chance of avoiding a relegation playoff, all three remaining games for Ollie Horgan's side at home, but Cork's automatic relegation is now confirmed.

