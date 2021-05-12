Shamrock Rovers confirm signing of Richie Towell from Salford City

Midfielder Richie Towell has agreed terms on a move to Shamrock Rovers this summer

Shamrock Rovers have formally announced the signing of Richie Towell from Salford City.

Independent.ie revealed in February that Towell had thrashed out a pre-contract agreement to join the Hoops and turn down a move to his former club Dundalk.

The Dubliner was keen to come home with his family so it became a choice between Rovers and Dundalk as opposed to pursuing a new contract with Salford or staying elsewhere in the UK.

He felt league champions Rovers were a better bet with the Tallaght side offering the 29-year-old a three-and-a-half year deal.

Towell will not be eligible to play for the Hoops until July 1.

Ironically enough, his debut could end up being the home game with Dundalk 24 hours later.

The former Celtic trainee's career was revived at Dundalk under Stephen Kenny, enjoying three very successful years in Louth from 2013 to 2015 before departing for Brighton on a free transfer.

He found it hard to break through at Brighton but played on loan for Rotherham at League One and Championship level before joining Salford on a permanent basis but they fell short in successive attempts to secure promotion from League Two.