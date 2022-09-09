Shamrock Rovers condemn ‘callous’ chanting as video emerges of fans singing song about death of Queen Elizabeth II

Shamrock Rovers have condemned what they called "callous" chanting by a section of their support during last night's Europa Conference League tie at home to Swedish side Djurgardens.

Video footage has been circulated on social media of a section of the Rovers support singing a song about the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and has sparked a reaction in the UK with media coverage there of the incident.

And in a statement issued today, the Hoops have said the chanting was unacceptable: "Shamrock Rovers F.C. has been made aware of chants by a group of individuals at last night's game.

"Such highly insensitive and callous chanting is not acceptable at our club and is against the values that Shamrock Rovers F.C. stands for," the club said.

"Our ground regulations issued on match tickets and on signage at entry strictly prohibit such activity. The following is also announced over the PA system before all of our games in Tallaght Stadium.

"Shamrock Rovers Football Club welcomes all supporters to its grounds and condemns any form of bigotry and discrimination in soccer.

“Shamrock Rovers Football Club does not condone hostile abuse of individual players, spectators, or officials based on ethnic or cultural background, nationality, or religious affiliation.

"Those found to be involved in any such behaviour will face ejection from the ground and will be reported to the Gardaí."