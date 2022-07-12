| 20.5°C Dublin

Shamrock Rovers close to professional deal for teenage star Justin Ferizaj

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Shamrock Rovers are close to agreeing a professional contract with in-demand teenager Justin Ferizaj.

The 17-year-old made his league debut for the Hoops in their win over St Patrick's Athletic and also impressed off the bench in their 3-0 Champions League win over Hibernians of Malta.

Capped at youth level by Ireland, Ferizaj has been linked with a number of foreign clubs, including Sampdoria, but Rovers boss Stephen Bradley says the club hope to get him committed to a contract.

"Yeah, I think we’re just there with Justin. We’ve been talking with him for a number of weeks and hopefully that will be done in the next day or two," Bradley said.

Ferizaj is eligible for Albania but is committed to Ireland and is a regular at youth level. His 15-year-old brother, Justin, has this summer been on a two-week trial with Atletico Madrid.

