Shamrock Rovers close in on unbeaten season with win over Derry City

Shamrock Rovers are one game away from an unbeaten season after their 2-0 win over Derry City. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Graham Burke scored a cracking free kick as champions Shamrock Rovers showed no signs of a hangover from Wednesday night’s title celebrations as they clinically outplayed Derry City at Tallaght Stadium.

The victory sees Rovers remain unbeaten for the season as they now head to Tolka Park to face Shelbourne on Monday hoping to seal the tag of ‘Invincibles’.

Having shot against post in the first half, Burke gave Rovers the lead on 57 minutes, rifling a dead ball past the flat-footed Peter Cherrie in the visitors’ goal.

Substitute Aaron Greene added Rovers’ second goal in the first minute of stoppage time, latching onto Aaron McEneff’s pass to cut by Conor McCormack and drill an angled shot past Cherrie.

Defeat ends Derry’s aspirations of Europe and leaves Declan Devine’s side needing a result away to bottom side Cork City to avoid potentially ending up in the relegation play-off.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Grace, Lopes, Scales; McEneff, Watts (Nugent, 75); Finn (Murphy, 64), Byrne, Burke (Greene, 64), Lafferty (S. Kavanagh, 64); Williams (Oluwa, 75).

Derry City: Cherrie; Cole (Bruna, h-t), Toal, McJannet, Coll; McCormack, Clifford (Dunwoody, 68); Malone, Thompson (Harkin, 68), Hammill (Akintunde, 68); Figueira (Ferry, 80).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).

