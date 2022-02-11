Shamrock Rovers claim President's Cup after penalty shoot-out win over St Pat's

Shamrock Rovers captain Ronan Finn is presented with the FAI President's Cup by President of Ireland Michael D Higgins after the win over St Patrick's Athletic at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

One game in to 2022 and already it’s the familiar sight of Shamrock Rovers landing a trophy, as the league champions opened the new term with a win over St Patrick’s Athletic in the President’s Cup final.

They needed penalties to do it after a 1-1 draw, as a save in that shoot out from Alan Mannus, to deny Chris Forrester, and a well-taken kick from Jack Byrne to win it, allowed Hoops captain Ronan Finn to stand before President Michael D Higgins and sweep up more silverware.

Their stated aim is to retain the trophy that everyone else wants to take off them, their league crown, but the battle they faced here is an early sign that Rovers will not have things all their own way in 2022.

A new-look St Pat’s side submitted a real challenge to the champions over 90 minutes before the shoot out settled things – the Tallaght crowd of 5,426, including President Higgins was united in the relief of being spared 30 minutes of extra time after the draw.

Saints fans will be pleased with the shape of their crop of 2022, though a mistake by keeper Joseph Anang, which gifted Rovers their equalising goal, underlines how hard it will be to replace the now-departed Vitezslav Jaros and is already a minor concern.

Another worry for Pat’s saw defender James Abankwah, due to join Udinese in the summer, leave the action after a heavy challenge.

Pat’s were dominant for long spells and the two Doyles, Eoin and Mark, will be a threat to many teams this season. Their challenge now is to make Rovers work harder for trophies than their stress-free title win last term.

After a strong first half, Pat’s finally got in front six minutes after the break with what was a soft goal from the home side’s point of view.

The impressive Mark Doyle sent in a cross which was deflected as far as Jamie Lennon, and while Mannus did make a save, there was a rebound which Eoin Doyle was alert to and the veteran nabbed his first goal for the Saints.

Rovers began to empty their bench on the hour mark and on 68 minutes they had what they needed.

After a patient build up the ball came to Neil Farrugia and while keeper Anang seemed to have time to deal with it, he spilled his save and the ball landed for Finn to slot home. It was a disappointing way for West Ham loanee Anang to make his debut.

Roves pushed for the winning goal with substitute Rory Gaffney going close while Richie Towell was also a threat, but the sides were level after 90 minutes.

Eoin and Mark Doyle scored their penalties for Pat’s, Towell and Graham Burke did the same for Rovers, but when Mannus got to Forrester’s effort that handed Rovers the initiative.

Gary O’Neill and Byrne made no mistake to seal the trophy and boost morale – if that was even needed – ahead of the start of their title defence next week.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Grace, Gannon, Hoare; Finn (Cotter 81), Watts (Gaffney 63), Byrne, O’Neill, Farrugia; Mandroiu (Towell 63); Emakhu (Burke 63).

St Pat's: Anang; Scott, Redmond, Abankwah (Grivosti 75), Breslin; Lennon (McClelland 86) , Forrester; Burns (Owolabi 75), King (O’Reilly, 60), M Doyle; E Doyle.

Referee: R Harvey