Shamrock Rovers claim Dublin derby spoils with win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park

Danny Mandroiu, second from left, celebrates with Shamrock Rovers team-mates after scoring their side's third goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

An 11-point gap between the teams in the league table and a big gulf on the field of play as well between Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians as the champions made it five wins in a row.

And while Bohs can bemoan some of the bad luck that fell their way in a 3-1 home defeat, like losing one of their half-time substitutes to injury after less than a minute of action and also a late penalty appeal, they can really have few complaints as supremacy in this most bitter of Dublin derbies was surrendered all too easily.

The men who move between enemy lines defined this tense game, where kickoff was delayed due to the need for green flares, thrown onto the pitch by away supporters, to be removed by ground staff, just one of many interruptions to the flow of the match and a spate of fines from the FAI’s disciplinary committee is inevitable.

Rovers got their first goal through Andy Lyons, who was loved by Bohs fans before his winter move to Tallaght, their second was an own goal scored by ex-Rovers man Max Murphy, and the third was a sweet finish by another former Bohs man, Danny Mandroiu.

But the player who dominated the game was Jack Byrne, an immense presence in midfield with a display which surely caught the eye of the onlooking Stephen Kenny.

Bohs, who were dismal for the first 45 minutes and only showed signs of life after the break, had no way of dealing with the Ireland international while Andy Lyons was also impressive and will have enjoyed his trip back to his old stomping ground on the northside.

Bohs had enjoyed their recent home clashes with Rovers, three wins from the last three fixtures at Dalymount Park, but the Gypsies were unsettled from the off, a goal down after five minutes, in a game where once Rovers took control, they never really relinquished it, with just a one-minute window in the second half the only stage where Bohs were even remotely within touch of getting a result.

Even when one of these clubs is at a low ebb in terms of league form they can usually lift themselves to deliver in this derby, but Bohs were second best in every department, until something of a revival after the break.

There was an early threat from Lyons, playing at Dalymount as an opposing player for the first time in his career, when after just two minutes he played in Mandroiu who forced a save from James Talbot. But on five minutes, Lyons had the goal which endeared him even more to the Rovers supporters.

Jack Byrne swung in a corner kick, Mandroiu flicked it on and Lyons was left free in the box to bundle the ball over the line. Lyons almost claimed his second goal on eight minutes, his shot saved by Talbot’s expertise.

Talbot was far too busy for the liking of the Bohs coaching staff, a save from Talbot on 12 minutes to deny Ronan Finn, after some good work by Byrne, and from the resulting corner Talbot was called on again, keeping out Lee Grace’s header.

The yellow cards piled up, four players booked in the space of 13 minutes in the first half alone as Bohs really struggled to get a foothold in the game, and it was no surprise when they conceded again.

The impressive Byrne whipped in a cross, Bohs full back Max Murphy tried to clear but ended up putting the ball past his own keeper, a disaster for the ex-Rovers player.

Bohs clearly needed something different and manager Keith Long reacted with three half-time subs.

The changes did inject some life into a Bohs side which looked to be already beaten, an early notice of their threat when Rovers needed a strong tackle from Richie Towell in the box to frustrate Liam Burt as he was teeing up a shot. On 56 minutes Bohs had their first real attempt on goal, Mannus saving from Burt at close range.

On 67 minutes Bohs got one back, and finally got into the game, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe with his second goal in five days. He pounced after Mannus had parried Dawson Devoy’s effort.

That one-goal deficit, having been second best for so long, sparked hopes among home supporters of a revival but a lack of concentration saw Rovers get back that two-goal lead.

Straight from the restart, Bohs were unable to deal with a high ball, Mandroiu was switched on where his opponents had clocked off, and he put in a fine move to sweep the ball past Talbot, making it 3-1, Rovers using their game management to see out the rest of the game and earn a win which sees them keep pace with league leaders Derry.

Bohemians: Talbot; Murphy (Feely 46, Doherty 47), Kelly, Horton (Packham 46), Wilson; Devoy, Levingston (Flores 81); Twardek (Omochere 46), Coote, Burt; Junior.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Hoare, Lopes, Grace; Finn (Gannon 74), O’Neill, Towell (Greene 71), Byrne (McCann 81), Lyons; Mandroiu; Gaffney (Watts 71).

Referee: N Doyle.