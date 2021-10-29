Danny Mandroiu of Shamrock Rovers, centre, celebrates with supporters after winning the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title after their win over Finn Harps at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

After a charge to the title built on a foundation of late goals, Shamrock Rovers did things differently to power through the chequered flag in style.

Danny Mandroiu’s first-half brace removed suspense from an occasion sold as a potential celebration, with a pyro show from the home supporters adding the only genuine layer of complication to proceedings.

Visibility was an issue as smoke hung over the penalty area for the midfielder’s second goal, yet it was clear to see here why Stephen Bradley’s side have wrapped this up with three games to spare.

They swatted aside a Harps team that had posed them problems earlier in the season, including in the first game after the mid-season break in June which just happened to be the maiden pilot event where 1,000 spectators were allowed into the ground.

There was a certain poignancy to that occasion, a release for fans who had watched from their couch as Rovers lifted the league trophy last term. It was closer to the real thing, if still a sanitised version.

But this was a proper event from the outset, with 7,030 coming through the turnstiles, and Bradley’s charges delivered to ensure the club can update the banner hanging over the tunnel which reflects their history of league wins – 18 now becomes 19.

Fittingly, Mandroiu made his presence felt here as he’s been one of the success stories of this term, galvanised by his relocation from Bohemians. He enjoys the freedom in the Rovers system, operating as one of the two players in support of lone striker Rory Gaffney.

The challenge for Rovers’ opponents is to pick up the movement of Mandroiu, Dylan Watts or whoever else is deployed with that responsibility across the game.

Harps failed miserably here, although the early concession was moreso about ponderous defending on the rain-sodden surface with a Seán Gannon pass slipping through to Mandroiu who took a brilliant first touch that exposed both Ethan Boyle and Shane McEleney before rounding Mark McGinley to convert.

A fair portion of latecomers were seeking a dry place in the stands as the ball found the net.

Ollie Horgan’s visitors remained flustered for most of proceedings before the interval, although pre-match comments and personnel suggestions indicated that Horgan had one eye on Monday’s meeting with Drogheda, viewing it as a more realistic source of points to avoid the relegation play-off.

Any hope of nicking one here evaporated when Mandroiu again found the room in the penalty area to nod a Dylan Watts cross beyond McGinley with the vigorous ejection of a Rovers fan in the aftermath – presumably for his role in the fireworks – more of a contest than the game at this juncture.

Gaffney could have added a couple with a shade more luck while the fit-again Neil Farrugia, a welcome sight after his luckless run with injuries, was a direct presence from left wing-back and he squandered an opportunity to register his name on the scoresheet. He is the type of option that Rovers missed during a European campaign where their play occasionally lacked variety once they moved up a level.

Sometimes, they just haven’t been pushed enough but Harps did try and offer more resistance after the break, matching Rovers by switching to a back three. They relied on good fortune to keep the margin at two, however, with ref Paul McLaughlin missing a blatant foul on Farrugia in the box before Boyle cleared a Gaffney effort off the line.

The final quarter was upmarket testimonial territory at times, with Rovers stroking the ball around and Harps – who had withdrawn midfield engine Mark Coyle at the break – content enough to manage the situation.

Bradley’s ability to send in Graham Burke, Gary O’Neill and Aaron Greene from the sideline highlighted the squad depth that is the envy of rivals and with only a handful of the squad out of contract this winter, there is no reason to believe that next year will be dramatically different.

The development of teenage striker Aidomo Emakhu could be central to a three-in-a-row tilt, and he was sprung to finish the evening in style, using his pace to breach the defensive line and convert a first league goal for the club.

It came in the 88th minute, the point in matches where Rovers came off the ropes to rack up the points in the first phase of this journey.

On this night, it was a welcome way to pass the time en route to the inevitable full-time pitch invasion.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, O’Brien, Lopes, Grace; Gannon, Towell (O’Neill 73), McCann, Farrugia (Emakhu 82); Mandroiu (Noonan 85), Watts (Burke 73); Gaffney (Greene 73).

Finn Harps: McGinley, Boyle, McEleney, Webster, Mustoe; Coyle (Hawkins 45), Connolly (Doherty 82); O’Sullivan (Foley 69), McNamee, Rainey (Seymore 45); Boyd (Owolabi 61).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.