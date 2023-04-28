Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley encourages League of Ireland fans to put pressure on politicians over funding disparity

SHAMROCK Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has told League of Ireland supporters to put pressure on politicians at the doorsteps in the next General Election to make funding for the domestic game a key issue.

The Irish Independent this week revealed the contents of an FAI-commissioned report, presented to Government, which examined the €1.5billion in state funding to the horse racing and greyhound racing industries and there is a renewed focus on the funding made available to soccer, in contrast to racing.

Bradley's club have of course received state funding for their Tallaght Stadium home, including a recent €11.5m allocation for a fourth stand, but Bradley feels that with increased attendances in the league this year, the League of Ireland has to become more demanding. "I’ve no doubt we could have 10,000 regularly at games in this country if we invest. We need to stay on it, not let it go quiet," says Bradley.

"It’s important to keep it in political circles. We have to keep driving this, we can’t let it go away. Football is only going one way. The number one thing holding it back is facilities. We have got to stay focused on that, not let it disappear. When elections come around and people are knocking on doors, it’s important to have conversations. Unless we keep it in political circles. Nothing will change. We definitely deserve more than we’re getting, no doubt about that.

"We need to get all of us involved in the game to keep beating the drum. We can’t let politicians fob us off. I think the new breed of politicians, the ones in touch with society, understand that football is very important for people. Any politician that thinks otherwise is sadly mistaken.

"If we’re serious about growing football in this country, we have to improve facilities. The bids we’ve made to host games [Euro 2028] is only a positive thing if we get a knock-on effect with infrastructure in this country."