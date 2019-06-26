Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley 'delighted' with new signings Neil Farrugia and Gary O'Neill

Farrugia, who missed the recent U21 Toulon Tournament with a hamstring injury, has signed for the Hoops after a four-year stint at the Belfield Bowl.

Despite links with a host of English clubs, Farrugia has signed a will stay in Dublin to complete his degree at UCD.

Midfielder O’Neill, meanwhile, joins having also been with UCD since 2015.

O'Neill, 24, has seen service at a number of UK clubs including Wolves, Port Vale, Hereford United and Southport.

Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has revealed his delight at the double signing to bolster his squad for the rest of the season and beyond.

"We've been speaking to Gary for quite some time and we're delighted to get him in. He fits how we play, he's a good age and he has some really good attributes. We believe that we can improve him and we're looking forward to seeing him playing for the club," he told the club's website.

"I said from day one that we have goals from all over the pitch in this team and Neil and Gary will just add to that. They've shown that they can create and score goals and I'm sure they'll bring that to us.

"Both of them, once we sat down with them and gave them our plan of where we see them here, they were very keen to get it done. It was great that both were very interested and wanted to get it done quickly and thankfully we did.

"Neil is very athletic, quick and direct. He's different to what we have currently in the squad and a player we’ve liked for quite some time. We've known about other interest in him but we're delighted that he sees his football at Shamrock Rovers.

"He's only young, he's done well so far and there’s still so much more to come from him. Hopefully we can see that here at this club."

