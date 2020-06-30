Shamrock Rovers boss Bradley welcomes League of Ireland resolution

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has welcomed the end to the uncertainty over the restart of the 2020 League of Ireland season with today's announcement that the campaign, to be played over 13 games, will resume on July 31st.

A lunchtime statement from the FAI confirmed that the season would restart, with one automatic place for relegation and promotion and another spot in the top flight being fought out in a playoff between the side which finishes second from bottom in the Premier division and the winners of a playoff in Division One. That's against the wishes of the majority of the Premier clubs who wanted a simple one up, one down format.

All Premier teams, bar Waterford FC, are back in training and clubs plan to begin playing friendly matches from July 11th ahead of the restart on July 31st.

"I’m happy that we finally have a date, that we have something to work towards now and happy that we can get football back on," Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley said today.

"Everyone is fit; we have one or two little knocks, impact injuries but nothing serious. Everybody is training hard and looking forward to getting back. Now that we have a date it is great for the players because they are now training with an end in sight.



"We have been training like we would normally and the players have worked extremely hard. We obviously had to change how we approach training in things like making sure that sanitising and temperatures are right but other than that everything has been normal for us. We are ready to go, we’re training hard and we are delighted there’s been a date put out (for a restart). We are looking forward to it."

