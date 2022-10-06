Shamrock Rovers boss Bradley says 'bigger picture' of retaining league title is ahead of European campaign

Stephen Bradley says the 'bigger picture' of retaining the league title has taken priority over European group stage matches after a weakened Hoops side were easily picked apart by Molde.

The Hoops' away day struggles in the Europa Conference League continued with the Norwegian league leaders cruising to a three-goal win at the Aker Stadium.

Bradley sidelined key creative talents including Jack Byrne, Dylan Watts, Graham Burke and Rory Gaffney with Sunday's league game against Shelbourne in mind, hoping that a team set up defensively might be able to hang in there for an hour so he could then spring his leading lights.

However, Rovers were second best in all areas of the pitch and incapable of holding off Molde, who had scored all three goals by that point. It meant that Byrne didn't even get on the pitch.

Bradley feels Molde are the best team in the group regardless, but made no apologies for his approach because of his club's longer-term ambitions to become Conference League regulars.

"We are in the groups and that is exactly where we want to be but we need to make sure that we're here again next year and then the year after and then you can really start to build towards having a right go in both," he said.

"I understand that people who don't watch the league every week will tune in and see a 3-0 and will have their opinion on it but I have to think of the bigger picture and from speaking to their club and their manager (Molde), they were very similar until recently."

Molde are 15 points clear at the top of the Norwegian league and have now started to turn their attentions towards Europe. "They can really go all out in the group but we need to work to get to that stage," said Bradley.

“I'm disappointed with the early goals we gave away, both in the first half and straight after half time. We knew we would have to give up possession for large parts with how we were set up but we gave away two really poor goals.

“We have to understand that we're in a brilliant position and we want to be here and we want to be competitive, but we also have to understand that winning our domestic league is our priority.”