Shamrock Rovers book place in FAI Cup quarter-final at expense of Cork

Danny Lafferty of Shamrock Rovers shoots to score his side's second goal during the FAI Cup second round win over Cork City at Tallaght Stadium. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Danny Lafferty struck twice as Shamrock Rovers booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup at Tallaght Stadium.

Rovers manager Stephen Bradley, who will be buoyed by the prospect of taking on Italian giants AC Milan at the same venue on Thursday fortnight, made four changes from the side that beat Finnish side Ilves Tampere last Thursday.

Ronan Finn, Aaron McEneff and Aaron Greene were all rested while Liam Scales was away on Ireland U21 training camp duties in Northern Ireland.

Rovers had the better of the opening exchanges, but struggled to find a clear route to goal until the 38th minute.

Graham Burke struck one of his trademark thunderbolt shots from 25 yards out which Cork keeper Liam Bossin could only parry into the path of Lafferty, who notched his first goal for the club.

City had to change their goalkeeper at half-time with Mark McNulty replacing Bossin, but down the other end, the visitors levelled matters in the 50th minute when Dylan McGlade cut in from the right wing to pull the ball back for Gearóid Morrissey to finish from close range.

However, Rovers restored their lead on 67 minutes, when Jack Byrne cleverly played in Lafferty who calmly finished past McNulty.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; O'Brien (Finn, 74), Marshall, Lopes, Grace, Danny Lafferty; O’Neill (McEneff, 74), Williams (Greene, 74); Watts; Byrne; Burke (Kavanagh, 89).

Cork City: Bossin (McNulty, 46); Slevin, O’Brien, O'Connor, Fleming (Holland, 46); Morrissey, Ochieng, Coleman; McGlade (Dinanga, 88), Dalling (O’Connor, 87); Simpson (Fenwick, 75).

Referee: N Doyle (Dublin).

Online Editors