Shamrock Rovers beat off Saints to signing of defender Liam Scales

Shamrock Rovers have beaten off competition from St Patrick's Athletic to sign Ireland U-21 international defender Liam Scales from UCD.

Scales has opted for Tallaght with Rovers making a strong play for his services amid uncertainty around the future of centre half Lee Grace who is waiting on a contract offer from Hull.

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley was already keen on Scales, who was close to a move to Bristol Rovers in the summer before it fell through.

St Patrick's Athletic boss Stephen O'Donnell had targeted the defender as part of his rebuilding job at Inchicore, having already signed Jason McClelland and goalkeeper Conor Kearns from the Students.

But Scales was drawn by the likelihood of a title challenge with the Hoops

"They’ve got a young manager who wants to win the league and that’s huge for me," he said.

"I want to win silverware and be part of a team that wins trophies. The lads proved last year that they can do that.

"I played against them three or four times this year and they play it out from the back as much as they can.

"That would suit me because it’s the style of play UCD played. Obviously it’s a step up from UCD and I’ll have to improve certain aspects of my game but I can’t wait to get going."

