Shamrock Rovers announce support of FAI's plan for return to football behind closed doors

Shamrock Rovers have backed the FAI's attempts to prepare for the prospect of closed doors football.

The Hoops have released a statement endorsing the idea of giving the concept the opportunity to work.

They acknowledge that football may not return to full normality within the next 18 months and therefore feel now is the right moment to look at the prospect of closed doors games and streaming options - even if there is no certainty about whether or when public health officials would give it the green light.

In a statement, Rovers said: "Unlike many European leagues and the English Premier League, the League of Ireland got as far as game 5 when the closedown commenced.

"Many other leagues are at the final stages of their competitions and some have taken the decision to cease at this point.

"We are in a different situation and need the return to football in 2020 to continue with our domestic season in addition to being prepared to play in the 2020/2021 UEFA competitions when they commence later this year.

"We know that "normal" is not coming to society in general for quite some time, perhaps up to 18 months from now, so we need to adapt to these times and playing with reduced crowds or no crowds and streaming the games is a positive for the game.

"We will collaborate with all clubs and, through the NLEC (National League Executive Committee), we look forward to developing the ‘behind closed doors’ opportunity with Niall Quinn, Gary Owens and all staff members involved at the FAI."

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley said: "I welcome the work done by the clubs, PFAI and the FAI in putting together a comprehensive set of guidelines from the resumption of training to matchdays that will allow our league recommence whenever it is safe to do so.

"Football is not just a game, this is the occupation of our squad and like everyone else, we are keen to return to work and we will be ready to participate fully with all health and safety guidelines and instructions."

