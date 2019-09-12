Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians in line for FAI Cup semi-final clash

Shamrock Rovers are in line for a Dublin derby FAI Cup semi-final against arch rivals Bohemians.

Keith Long's Bohs face Crumlin United of the Leinster Senior League in the quarter-final on Monday and should the Gypies progress, they will have a home tie against their fierce rivals Rovers.

On the other side of the draw, Sligo Rovers were drawn at home to face holders and double champions Dundalk.

FAI Cup semi final draw

Sligo Rovers v Dundalk

Crumlin or Bohs v Shamrock Rovers

