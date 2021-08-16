Shamrock Rovers agree TV deals with RTÉ and Virgin Media for Flora Tallinn clash

Both legs of Shamrock Rovers' Europa League Conference play-off clash against Flora Tallinn will be shown live on Irish television

Shamrock Rovers’ Europa Conference League play-off showdown against Estonian side Flora Tallinn will be shown live by both main Irish television broadcasters.

The reigning SSE Aitricity League Premier Division champions announced they had struck deals with both RTÉ and Virgin Media to screen both legs.

Virgin Media will televise the Hoops’ first leg at the A Le Coq Arena this Thursday (kick-off 5pm Irish time).

Meanwhile, Thursday week's second leg from Tallaght Stadium will be shown live on RTÉ2, with a 7.45pm kick-off.