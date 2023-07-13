Shamrock Rovers academy boss Shane Robinson set to join FAI as Assistant Director of Football

Shamrock Rovers academy director Shane Robinson is set to become the new Assistant Director of Football with the FAI.

It emerged earlier this week that Robinson was a strong contender for a new role working under Marc Canham – the English replacement for Ruud Dokter.

And it’s understood that Rovers are now resigned to his departure after discussions across the week where Robinson confirmed his intention to leave.

The FAI say that the new candidate will be a key member of their leadership team and ‘will have responsibility for player development, talent ID and recruitment.’

Robinson (42) and current Shamrock Rovers first team boss Stephen Bradley were the driving forces in the establishment of the Rovers academy that continues to expand in their current base in Roadstone.

And his body of work there has convinced the FAI that he is the right man to come in and work with Canham.