Shamrock Rovers' Aaron Bolger seals permanent move to Cardiff City

The 19-year-old Ireland underage international - who has been at the Welsh club on loan since last February - has made the switch permanent.

Bolger made 36 appearances for the Hoops since joining back in 2016.

Stephen Bradley's side may also be set to lose more players over the summer, but have recently signed UCD duo Neil Farrugia and Colm O'Neill and also Graham Cummins on loan from Cork City.

James Furlong, the 17-year-old Irish international defender, has attracted interest from Championship club Fulham.

"James will have a decision to make," Bradley said after Monday's Dublin derby win over St Patrick's Athletic.

"He's a great kid. He's worked really hard. He's doing well, so obviously there's interest. But whatever he decides will be right for him, it's his decision."

