Shamrock Rover ordered to pay €20k to arch-rivals Bohs over Danny Mandroiu switch

Shamrock Rovers have had to pay €20,000 in compensation to city rivals Bohemians after the FAI were forced to intervene in a dispute over the transfer of Danny Mandroiu.

Mandroiu, who was promoted to the senior Ireland squad by Stephen Kenny for the Andorra/Hungary double-header, left Bohs to join Rovers last December.

The Dubliner played in just one of the last seven games of the 2020 season after a falling-out with the Bohs management. It was known that Mandroiu was eager to leave Dalymount Park, but Bohs still offered the midfielder a Letter of Retention for the 2021 season, effectively a standard offer of a new contract, which he declined.

Rovers had contested the Gypsies’ demand for domestic compensation, which is due to be paid if a player under 23 has been with a club for at least two years and moves to a rival club in Ireland after being offered his Letter of Retention, and had argued that the player was a free agent.

The matter went before an FAI Dispute Resolution Committee who found in Bohs’ favour and the compensation fee, estimated at €20,000, was paid to Bohemians via the FAI earlier this week.