‘Sending people away at 15 not the answer’ – Stephen Bradley wants players developed here, not ‘broken’ abroad

The soul-searching has already started on the back of the bruising 5-1 defeat for Ireland’s U-17 side, made up mainly of home-based players, in their first game at the European Championship finals.

And further losses, if they come in the other group games against Wales (tomorrow) and hosts Hungary (Tuesday), will place an even more intense gaze on the fact that League of Ireland outfits are now offering the route to international football traditionally provided by schoolboy teams here and British clubs.

There will be a ‘we told you so’ approach from some in the traditional schoolboy circles and some former international players about the League of Ireland’s potential to provide a proper career path.

But Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley, whose club have provided five players to the 20-man squad in Hungary, insists it’s time for calm heads and not a knee-jerk reaction to the loss.

“I think that squad is really talented. They have some really good young players, and no matter what happens in their next two games, whether they qualify or not, we have to be very careful about jumping to conclusions,” Bradley said.

“If the majority of that group of players stay hungry and focus over the next few years, you will see a few of them having careers. But there is a long path to go between now and senior football and having a career in the game, but what’s clear is a lot of players in that group have talent.

“A lot has been made that the squad is mainly made up of national league players, I think it’s really, really positive. We know the knock-ons, that we have to keep developing them, but I know that group quite well, and for me, there is talent in the game.

“That whole psychology needs to be reversed. Sending people away at 15 is not the answer,” Bradley added as he reflected on his own playing career, which took him to London (Arsenal) as a boy.

“I definitely think us taking control of our player development is the way forward. I’ve no doubt in my mind – from someone who has been there, done it and came home broken at 20 years of age like 80 or 90 per cent of the kids do.

“There’s no doubt we need to get better here, but this is the way to do it, and we need to be very careful throwing out things like this,” he said of the doubts expressed by some that LOI clubs just cannot replicate the UK club academy system.

“I went to England at 15 and was over there since I was 10, back and forward, and you will always get certain types who will go young whether it’s to England or the continent, and that’s fine.

“But we need to take ownership of the development of our players. Are we 100 per cent set up and ready to do that? No. But unless we start, we’ll never be. We know what we need. We know we need money to put into the development of these training facilities and make more kids full-time, but we will get there.

“The only way we’ll ever have an industry in this country is by starting it and I think we’re well down the road of starting it. Now we need backing from Government.

“It’s in the media a lot now about horse racing and greyhound racing and that they have industries – well, we’re no different. We can have an industry, I’ve no doubt about it, and we can have a very successful industry if we’re backed.”

He notes the fact that Hoops player and Ireland U-17 team captain Freddie Turley is keeping up his secondary-level education and will soon move to a club-funded scheme with Ashfield College while also playing for the club.

“Freddie trains with us most days and he’s still getting his education. I think what we have missed in football for a long, long time, where rugby was so far ahead, is the education. You get more well-rounded people and I think that is what we have to focus on.

“You will get a player, and we have always been the other way around,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rovers test their stunning form – nine wins from the last 10 games – at home to a Drogheda United who have banked just one point from their last five. But the Hoops’ history with Drogheda – United are their bogey side – and the Louth club’s impressive performances not being matched by results make Bradley wary.

“They’ve caused us problems,” said the Rovers boss. “What they have is an honest group of players who work extremely hard and are well organised. They stay in games, and when they get into the opposing, half they usually are very efficient in how they use that.”