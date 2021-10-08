Sean Murray the match winner as Dundalk take down Shamrock Rovers

Sean Murray celebrates with team-mates after his goal against Shamrock Rovers. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

It was like old times at Oriel Park as Dundalk produced one of their performances of the season to beat champions Shamrock Rovers.

In-form Sean Murray scored the winner in the first half. The victory lifts Dundalk further away from the ignominy of a relegation playoff appearance and prevents Rovers from strengthening their grip on top spot.

Stephen Bradley’s side are still nine points clear and only a stunning collapse would see them relinquish the league title now. Dundalk can only dream of being back in a fight at the summit after an annus horribilis.

This win extends their unbeaten run to six games and with supporters back in force, the old ground was rocking like the not-so-distant days when results like these were the norm, not the exception.

For the second year running, Murray has hit a purple patch in the autumn months. His goal was his sixth in his last eight games. It came at the end of a sensational team move involving Will Patching, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy, Michael Duffy and Patrick Hoban.

It was something for the home crowd and the TV-watching public to savour. Murray finished with aplomb past Alan Mannus.

Rovers for their part had laid siege to the Dundalk goal in the first half. Murray was perfectly placed to block on the line from the returning Richie Towell. He was once the Lilywhite faithful’s midfield goal plunderer-in-chief.

Peter Cherrie’s fine save stopped an almost certain Dylan Watts goal which would have levelled matters on the stroke of half time. Towell and Gary O’Neill were guilty of squandering other presentable opportunities.

In the second half, a Rovers siege on the home goal never materialised. Substitute Rory Gaffney hit a volley over, with Dundalk arguably looking more dangerous on the counterattack.

Stephen Bradley made three attacking substitutions in a bid to find a goal but for the second straight visit to north Louth, his team came away empty handed.

Both teams were hit by international call-ups. Dundalk had Sonni Nattestad and Raivis Jurkovskis missing, away with the Faroe Islands and Latvia respectively. Cape Verde’s Roberto Lopes was also away.

DUNDALK - Cherrie; Dummigan, Cleary, Boyle, Leahy; Stanton, Sloggett; Murray (Ben Amar, 85), Patching (Animasahun, 90+2), Duffy (Jeongwoo, 90+4), Hoban.

SHAMROCK ROVERS - Mannus; Gannon, Hoare, Grace, Cotter (Farrugia, 54); O’Neill (Gaffney, 68), Finn, Towell, Watts; Mandriou, Greene (Emakhu, 81).

REFEREE – Rob Harvey (Dublin)