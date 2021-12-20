Sean Murray makes switch from Dundalk to Glentoran

Sean Murray is on his way out of Dundalk. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Former Ireland U-21 cap Sean Murray has become the latest departure from Dundalk as his move to Glentoran has been confirmed.

Ex-Watford man Murray scored 16 goals in 89 games for the Co Louth club after his 2019 move from the Danish league and he was a hugely popular member of the squad, scoring vital goals in Europe while he also won league and FAI Cup honours.

But Glentoran made an offer which the 28-year-old, who had been living in the Belfast area in his time at Dundalk, could not refuse and he becomes the ninth player confirmed as leaving Dundalk since the end of last season, while talks are ongoing with other out-of-contract players.

Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy, Will Patching and Cameron Dummigan have all joined Derry City, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe moved to Bohemians and Andrew Quinn signed for Drogheda United, while Raivis Jurkovskis (Latvia) and Sam Stanton (Scotland) returned to their native countries.

In-demand defender Dan Cleary has also confirmed on social media that he has left the club ahead of an imminent move to St Johnstone.