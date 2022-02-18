Sean Hoare of Shamrock Rovers scores his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match win over UCD at Tallaght Stadium. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Champions Shamrock Rovers survived early scares before getting their quest for three in a row off to a winning start against promoted UCD at Tallaght Stadium.

Alan Mannus snuffed out a brace of chances from Liam Kerrigan before Rovers took control late in the first half, with goals from Seán Hoare and Danny Mandroiu. Graham Burke added the gloss with a third strike late on.

Rovers manager Stephen Bradley, who watched from the stand as he served a suspension, made three changes from the side following last week’s below-par display in the President’s Cup win over St Patrick’s Athletic on penalties.

In came Roberto Lopes, who captained the side in the centre of a back three, while there was a debut for Andy Lyons at right wing-back as Rory Gaffney led the attack. UCD started eight players 21 or under, with debuts for defender Eric Yoro, 17, and midfielder Dylan Duffy, 18.

Despite enjoying good possession from the off, Rovers made nothing of three early corners as UCD showed their attacking threat on 15 minutes. Evan Caffrey’s first-time pass put winger Kerrigan through on goal. Mannus stood up well to make the save, though Kerrigan really should have scored.

UCD then blew another excellent opening three minutes later.

Seán Brennan’s terrific diagonal ball sent Kerrigan in behind once more, with Mannus saving well, this time with his legs. Mandroiu registered Rovers’ first effort on target when shooting weakly at Lorcan Healy on 33 minutes.

Six minutes later, Rovers were ahead after Barry Cotter, on for the injured Neil Farrugia, who went off with what looked like a hamstring injury, won their fifth corner of the night. The set-piece worked a treat this time, with Jack Byrne’s delivery precision itself as defender Hoare arrived at the near post to score with a glancing header.

And the mercurial Byrne was the architect again in first-half added time with a sublime arced ball in for Mandroiu to find the top corner of the net with a brilliant diving header. Healy deprived Mandroiu of a second seven minutes into the second half with a point-blank save after Byrne fed Gaffney out wide left to send in the cross.

Substitute Burke did beat Healy for a third time on 82 minutes, availing of a defensive mistake by Sam Todd to drill home from inside the area.

Shamrock Rovers – Mannus; Hoare, Lopes, Grace; Lyons, Watts (Towell, 69), O’Neill, Farrugia (Cotter, 37); Byrne (Burke, 74), Mandroiu (Greene, 69); Gaffney (Emakhu, 74).

UCD – Healy; Gallagher (McEvoy, 45), Yoro, Todd, Osam (Norris, h-t); Keaney; Kerrigan, Brennan, Caffrey (Gill, 76), Duffy (Dignam, 76); Whelan (Lennon, 82).

Ref – J McLoughlin (Midlands).