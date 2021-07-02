Sean Gannon key as Hoops hit high notes to claim comeback win over Dundalk

The last time Vinny Perth brought a Dundalk team to Tallaght, it delivered one of the most thrilling League of Ireland games in recent memory, with Jordan Flores making headlines around the world even though Rovers claimed the win.

For a variety of reasons, this encounter had a different feel to it. The 1,000 fans permitted to attend made a fair bit of noise, but a sprightly affair was never going to be described as an advertisement for the league when baffling scheduling put it head to head with a Euros blockbuster.

Recent evidence suggests this is a fixture that should be allowed to breathe with a view to maximising national exposure.

Only the hardcore tuning in via the streaming service were able to enjoy or endure the thrills and spills of a game that lacked the overall quality of the February 2020 smash hit.

It delivered on storylines though, especially in a first half that swung both ways with the ex-Dundalk players in the Rovers ranks inevitably involved in the drama as the hosts eventually wrestled control of proceedings to go back top of the table ahead of their big Champions League clash with Slovan Bratislava next week.

Richie Towell’s Shamrock Rovers debut was a big angle of interest here, with the Dubliner opting for the stability of a long-term deal with the champions instead of a return to the club where he was adored before his move to England in 2015.

The away fans were in good spirits early on when Towell endured a nightmare start, tripping over himself to allow Michael Duffy to nip in and set up Patrick Hoban who finished expertly.

Hoban was denied by a fine Alan Mannus stop when presented with a chance to double the lead, and the away side also had claims for a spot-kick before Rovers levelled things up.

A risky cross-field Darragh Leahy pass caught Hoban off guard and his header in the direction of Will Patching – who was selected on the right side after a return from a brilliant loan at Derry City – was intercepted by Liam Scales. The Lilywhites couldn’t have envisaged that the left wing-back would curl a 25-yarder beyond Alessio Abibi to make the most of the opportunity.

But there was a greater surprise coming for the guests. The strong running of Rory Gaffney forced a foul at the edge of the away penalty area and the resultant free was clipped into the direction of Seán Gannon with the winter mover between these clubs finding the target with a right-footer that ranks up there with the best of his career.

Hoops boss Stephen Bradley had criticised his team for poor starts to the second half in recent weeks, and they managed things better here. Dundalk were unsettled by an earlier injury for Greg Sloggett and Perth appeared to be grappling with how to accommodate both Patching and Patrick McEleney in the same midfield.

High-earning sub Wilfried Zahibo stepped into the holding role that used to be frequented by Chris Shields, but he’s still finding his feet in Ireland and could be off the wage bill before locating them.

Dundalk didn’t ask enough questions of the natives when the game was finely poised and Rovers seemed to be in control of the situation before Aaron Greene confirmed it by picking up the second ball from a free into the area and drilling home a left-footer to the far corner.

A knock for Scales was the only concern for Bradley with Europe in mind, but the fact he was in a position where he could give minutes to players returning from off their lengthy injury list made this a worthwhile exercise ahead of their overseas endeavours.

Shamrock Rovers – Mannus, Hoare, Lopes, Grace; O’Neill; Gannon, Towell (Mandroiu 66), Finn, Scales (O’Brien 79); Gaffney (Watts 73), Greene.

Dundalk – Abibi, Jurkovskis, Nattestad, Boyle, Leahy; Stanton (Kelly 64), Sloggett (Zahibo 33); Patching (McMillan 77), McEleney, Duffy; Hoban.

Ref – Damien MacGraith