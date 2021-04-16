| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sean Boyd's long journey back from a shattering knee injury suffered before the world changed

Daniel McDonnell has tracked the striker's recovery from an injury that happened before the pandemic struck

Footballer Sean Boyd from Knocksedan in Swords. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Footballer Sean Boyd from Knocksedan in Swords. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Footballer Sean Boyd from Knocksedan in Swords. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Footballer Sean Boyd from Knocksedan in Swords. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

This is a story that starts with a scream breaking the silence in an empty stadium, the anguished cries of a young professional seeing his future being taken away from him.

It’s a dull morning in December 2019 at the home of non-league Stalybridge Celtic and there’s only a handful of spectators watching a game between Rochdale’s reserves and a team of out-of-work Irish footballers brought over on a day trip by PFA Ireland, the players’ union, in an attempt to advertise their abilities.

Sean Boyd is pictured after suffering his knee injury at Stalybridge Celtic in December 2019 Expand

Close

Sean Boyd is pictured after suffering his knee injury at Stalybridge Celtic in December 2019

Sean Boyd is pictured after suffering his knee injury at Stalybridge Celtic in December 2019

Sean Boyd is pictured after suffering his knee injury at Stalybridge Celtic in December 2019
Privacy