Sean Boyd's long journey back from a shattering knee injury suffered before the world changed

This is a story that starts with a scream breaking the silence in an empty stadium, the anguished cries of a young professional seeing his future being taken away from him.

It’s a dull morning in December 2019 at the home of non-league Stalybridge Celtic and there’s only a handful of spectators watching a game between Rochdale’s reserves and a team of out-of-work Irish footballers brought over on a day trip by PFA Ireland, the players’ union, in an attempt to advertise their abilities.

This was supposed to be an exercise in breeding hope, not extinguishing it. Discomfort is evident on the faces of all involved as Seán Boyd’s cries tell them the injury the Dubliner has just suffered is serious. Doubly cruel because he was probably viewed as the player with the most to gain from this jaunt.

Recently released from Shamrock Rovers, the makers of an eir Sport documentary on the plight of these players were urged to attach themselves to Boyd. The 21-year-old had prospects; the striker had scored goals and made an impact at Rovers as a teenager before niggling issues halted his progress.

They followed him to Finland for a week arranged as part of an exchange programme with their players’ union for their camp. He had interest from there too. At the pre-match meal in a stopover off the motorway, the documentary crew filmed Boyd discussing his hopes over breakfast.

Hours later, the entire travelling party were in the airport, waiting for Boyd to be wheeled through following a protracted hospital visit. Tears had been shed. Christmas vibes were out of sync with his mood. His long road to recovery was parked at stage one.

FEBRUARY 2020

The Shamrock Rovers training ground is a hive of activity, positivity in the air after a weekend win over Bohemians to start their season. A former player is amongst them. Assistant boss Glenn Cronin and sporting director Stephen McPhail had already been in touch before Stephen Bradley picked up the phone to Boyd. He was going to be using Rovers physio Tony McCarthy on his comeback trail, so the offer was extended to do it around the Hoops group.

The connection with the Rovers boss was strong. He’d coached the physically imposing front man from when he was 16 and, when the club made the difficult decision to release him, feeling he needed to go and play somewhere to develop, Boyd’s mother Catherine sent a letter to Tallaght Stadium to thank Bradley for how he had looked after her son. Within a few short months, he was back in contact.

“He (Bradley) rang me and said: ‘We will look after you, we want you to come in and do your rehab with us and then you can train with us’,” says Boyd.

It gave him a sense of involvement that was badly needed. Christmas was tough. It was reliving the horror of Rochdale over and over.

“I’m just glad there was something wrong with me, because I just remember screaming like a baby,” he reflects, “Derek Pender (team manager) was there looking at me and I was thinking there really had better be something wrong with me now. It was so silent, so hollow.”

Whatsapp Sean Boyd in hospital after undergoing surgery on his inured knee

The hours afterwards are something of a blur. While the game was going on, various faces dropped into the dressing-room to extend good wishes. The PFAI staff tried to give positive assessments. Ollie Horgan was there, the Finn Harps manager had travelled to scout potential recruits. He’d previously had Boyd on loan. But the player was naturally anxious. His trip to the hospital in Manchester was chaotic.

A nurse pushed his wheelchair into a wall and his leg felt the impact. Boyd lost it. “She said, ‘You need to relax, there’s nothing wrong with you. Your ACL is fine.’ She forced me to stand up and lift my leg and I said, ‘I can’t do it’. I was in agony. She put a brace on me and said, ‘That’s it, you go on, you get on the bus.’”

The MRI scan was conducted back home. It revealed a complete rupture of the ACL. “I rang Luke first (his close friend Luke Byrne, the ex-Rovers defender now with Shelbourne). I was crying like a baby. I don’t know why I rang Luke, but he’d had the injury before himself. I talk to him every day because he’s been through the exact same injury, the ruptured ACL and a lateral tear in his meniscus.”

On this morning, Boyd is in the last stages of prehab before going under the knife on February 17. He runs through the thoughts that had occupied his mind. The weekend after the setback, he did go to Liverpool with the lads.

Byrne had texted Joey O’Brien, a figure of authority in the Rovers dressing-room and another individual with serious knee trouble on his CV, asking him to urge Boyd to stay at home.

“Joey said, ‘Nah, just go, you’re not going to do any worse’,” smiles Boyd. “My Ma loves Joey so when I told her he said it was ok to go, she was ok.”

January featured a trip to the Soccer Writers’ Association annual dinner, an event where the highlight was a pep talk from Stephen Kenny who revealed he’d actually put Boyd on standby for an early U-21 squad and asserted there would be a demand for his services when he recovered.

Stevie O’Donnell of St Pat’s extended an offer of help if he needed somewhere else to do rehab. “Ollie Horgan has been texting me too, it’s nice but it’s not important for me to be talking to managers now,” he muses.

On the first day of the season, he’d gone to watch St Pat’s play Waterford, just to get out of the house. The regular Friday routine involved meeting Byrne and some of the others for breakfast and texting good wishes to pals around the league.

“It was really hard,” he said, “This weekend next year is the focus for me.”

The PFAI have stayed in touch.

“I’ve done no education since school,” he explains, “I wish I had. I’m only 21. Even leaving school I was playing for the Rovers first team and thought, ‘This is great, I’m playing in the Premier League’. I sacked school off a bit, and it’s hindering me now. I’m going to look into college courses.”

There’s something on his mind, though. His pals are going away to Portugal in June. Luke, Ronan Finn, Graham Burke.

“They’ve asked me to go,” he says, “And I said, yeah, grand, me and my girlfriend will book it.

“They’re all older than me. I’m not working and my girlfriend is in college and works part-time. My mam and dad have bills to pay. I’m getting sick pay at the moment and will get it until after my operation but after that I’m going to be on the dole. So that’s a bit of stress for me now, thinking about paying for it.”

JULY 2020

It’s a balmy day in north Dublin, and Boyd bounces into a coffee shop with a cheerful greeting, taking off his mask as he sits at one of the spaced-out tables.

An ocean of water has passed under the bridge since our last catch-up. In the weeks after his operation, Covid-19 sent Ireland and by extension the League of Ireland into lockdown. His lost year has been taken in a completely different direction by a surreal plot twist. He is sensitive to the bigger picture of the pandemic but, in a professional context, there’s a sense that fate has levelled the playing field.

“Being selfish about it, I’m happy for myself,” he says, honestly.

After fearing that he would spend his months in rehab out of the loop, he suddenly found himself in the same boat as everyone else, chatting about The Last Dance or playing Football Manager in a group call or whatever they needed to get through the weeks

When lockdown struck, a weird role reversal occurred and it was the injured players that suddenly had a purpose with physio work for serious injuries qualifying as essential. Shamrock Rovers left-back Seán Kavanagh and Boyd had letters to go and see McCarthy three times a week.

“We never crossed over,” explains Boyd. “Kavo would be in before me, then he’d leave and I would arrive. Tony had the gloves, the mask, all the gear. Just doing it gave me a routine, it got me out of the house when people weren’t doing anything.”

When word came through that the league would restart with strict protocols, Rovers consented to his continued presence at the club with the PFAI paying for his Covid-19 tests

The process of recovery was slow. Little milestones along the way. From squatting with no weights to slowly working upwards.

“Before you know it, you’re squatting with 60kg on your back,” he explains. Then there was isometric exercises; jumping, balancing, balancing on a trampoline. Hurdle hops were crucial; double leg and single lifts over a tiny little hurdle.

On the morning of this meeting, McCarthy passed him fit for a brief jog that meant the world.

“I don’t know what’s next,” he says. “I don’t ask Tony because if I do he just makes a joke of it. If I ask him in front of other people, ‘When will I get back playing?’ he’ll just say, ‘Ah you won’t, you may as well retire’, just smiling away. But he’s always bringing me along.”

Telling the family about the run was a relief. “My nanny thinks I keep getting injured and it’s not just one long injury,” he explains, “She said to my mum last week, ‘Catherine, I think you should tell Seán to stop playing because he keeps getting injured.’

Fears around finding the cash for Vilamoura were taken out of his hands but concerns linger. He started lockdown on the dole, but is now earning money helping his enterprising uncle who is distributing PPE equipment.

SEPTEMBER 2020

There’s only a sprinkling of media and selected club officials present in the stands in Tallaght Stadium for the glamour visit of AC Milan to Dublin 24. Rovers managed to secure access for Boyd who sits alone in his club tracksuit, watching the lads he encounters every day pit their wits against Zlatan Ibrahimovic and co.

Although the season is back up and running again, it doesn’t feel as though he’s missing out on too much but this game tests those feelings. But his overall mood is upbeat. He’s back kicking a ball now, and shunned the temptation to try and get a club for the end of the abridged season.

When the surgeon operated on his knee, he said Boyd had the longest hamstrings he’d ever seen. It has helped to explain some injury vulnerability during his years of growth. There’s no need to rush things now.



DECEMBER 2020

We catch up after Christmas, with the country heading into another severe lockdown. “The last few months have been really good,” he starts, “I was training with Rovers properly at the end of the season. Testing myself against the best players in the league really helped me.”

But when their campaign ended at the beginning of December, the realisation hit that he was out on his own. Gerry Coughlan invited him to train with Malahide United while the amateur football season was ongoing. “I’ve been doing gym work and just kind of getting myself ready for whatever comes at me,” he says.

There’s positive and negative emotions running through the chat. On the one hand, the phone is ringing and he’s spurned options in Northern Ireland because he sees his future in the LOI.

“I still feel I’ve a lot to offer,” he asserts. There’s talk of going in training with Luke at Shelbourne.

On the other hand, there’s now a sense of finality about the second Rovers goodbye. “There’s a big hype around their new signings. I played against Dano Mandroiu at underage and it’s tough to look at him being announced. It’s all great for him and Rovers are looking good and I’m just thinking, ‘I just wish that was me.’”

His uncle’s company have moved into Covid testing so work is now coming from elsewhere in his family.

Dermot Malone, his cousin, is the founder of a production company called Banjoman that shoots advertisements and they got the contract to do the An Post Christmas ad which filled TV screens around the festive period.

“I’ve been going to shoots and helping out with his company,” he explains. “He’s always taken a great interest in me and made it out as if there could be a career there for me.

“I’ve been looking around at apprenticeships too. I’m trying to figure out what I’m going to do with the rest of my life apart from football. Football always will be the most important thing for me, but there comes a stage where you’re going to have to look at other things.

“It is a bit of worry that I don’t know what I’m going to do. My mam is worried. My dad is worried.”

FEBRUARY 2021

Welcome news on the club hunt. “It wasn’t looking great for a while there but I think I’ve got myself sorted,” he explains. Shels fell through, but Ollie Horgan had always kept in touch.

“I’ve been on trial there for the last couple of weeks and Ollie told me this week that he’s going to offer me something.”

The first game back was a pre-season outing in Galway. Thirty minutes. He was nervous, but got through it. Then came a longer stint against Derry. “The body is a bit achy but that’s to be expected,” he reports.

Harps are effectively a part-time operation, although they have full-time players based in Donegal. Boyd is commuting, spending part of the week in Dublin and the other half in Donegal, staying in a hotel before games and around selected training sessions. “There’s a good bit of driving, but it’s so good to be back playing that I just don’t care,” he admits.

APRIL 2021

The sun is out in Swords. Rio, the German Shepherd who joined the family in February, greets the new faces with enthusiasm as Seán and his father Dave reflect on the completion of his recovery. It’s been a journey for everyone.

“My wife treats him like a god,” Dave laughs. “If it’s anything to do with football, everyone makes allowances. When we got Rio, she was saying to everyone, ‘Seán needs to rest for his recovery, you need to come down in the morning to look after the dog. He’s late coming home from Donegal.’”

There’s affection in the telling of the tale. The family have lived this process. Dave felt the lows, citing the call confirming it was an ACL tear.

“I was at work when he phoned and he was upset and I couldn’t do anything,” he says. “That was the thing that killed me.”

Everyone can see the spring in the step now, a sense that a cloud has been lifted since a late cameo off the bench against Bohs on the opening weekend. Harps are winning, so he’s had to be patient, but it’s better than being a patient. “It’s great just going to training and being involved in a team properly and having opinions and talking to other players,” he grins.

Football is taking all of his energies again with the sideline jobs shelved. Evidently, it’s been a subject of debate at home, but there’s an understanding that he wants to find out if he can get back to earning a living from it, full-time. Sixteen months on from Rochdale, he’s still chasing the dream.

“When I got injured, I remember sitting here and my mam saying to me, ‘Are you sure you still want to do this?’ and I looked at her as if she had ten heads,” he says.

“What I’m worried about Seán,” interjects his dad, “is that even the best-ever League of Ireland player needs to have another job. I love the football. I’m delighted he’s doing it, but I think he needs to get something else for whenever his journey ends. But he’s young enough now to try it.”

“I have to look after myself now,” agrees Seán. “My girlfriend Amy, she’s working full-time, she’s got a college degree. I’m going to want to have my own house and kids.

“And you’re not getting your own house with the League of Ireland,” says Dave. “He’s playing football now for the love of it. Nobody is getting rich off playing for Finn Harps. I’m thinking you’re doing it to prove to yourself and other people that you’re still good enough.”

Seán nods in agreement. He turns 23 in June and knows this needs to be a big year. Still, even returning to this stage feels like a victory of sorts.

The premise of this piece was supposedly to be the tale of a free agent facing a solo battle to recover from a horror injury but, in reality, Boyd was never alone. Dave will never hear a bad word said about the Rovers family led by Bradley.

“He (Bradley) was on the phone to me when I was trying to get a club and I was just thinking, ‘What’s he getting out of this?” says Seán, who also leaned on O’Brien and Finn for career advice.

“They looked after him when they didn’t have to,” agrees his father. “People say there’s no loyalty in football, but there is.”

“I got through my injury from being around good people,” asserts Seán.

The future starts here.