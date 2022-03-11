Seán Boyd penalty gives Damien Duff’s Shelbourne well-earned point against Dundalk

Seán Boyd of Shelbourne celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's equaliser in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division draw with Dundalk at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The quality and the finesse will come but Damien Duff will be happy with the spirit displayed by his Shelbourne team who showed their steel by coming from a goal down to earn a point and deny Dundalk the chance to go joint top of the table.

A heavy pitch was never going to provide the stage for flowing football and so it proved, a scrappy and tense affair bursting into life with two goals, both from set-pieces, in the last 20 minutes, first a header from Dundalk’s Pat Hoban which was cancelled out by a Seán Boyd penalty five minutes from time.

Duff’s side are a work in progress but they could even have taken away all three points, putting Dundalk under pressure late on and with a bit more composure from sub Dan Carr could have won the game.

In the end Duff will take the point, along with the yellow card he received in the aftermath of the penalty.

The two managers, Stephen O’Donnell and Duff, were both fine footballers who knew the value of a sweetly struck pass but this game was more about effort and sweat, crunching tackles across a game which was physical but never nasty.

Shels fans have not been spoiled by their side in terms of goal action and this was more of the same, no shots on target from the Reds in the first half. In fairness to them, Dundalk fared not much better, just one real attempt on goal, when Sam Bone’s shot was saved by Lewis Webb.

After a patient build-up, the ball fell for defender Bone on the edge of the box and his shot had both pace and precision but a diving save from Webb kept it out while at the other end John Ross Wilson’s finish didn’t do justice to Luke Byrne’s cross.

Dundalk were struggling to break Shels down until they got in front on 70 minutes, Hoban’s header from a Keith Ward free kick to claim the 100th goal of his Dundalk career. Shels responded with snatched chances from Boyd and Carr, before the game turned on 85 minutes.

Dundalk ’keeper Nathan Sheppard clattered into Boyd just inside the box, ref Derek Tomney needed a second opinion in terms of punishment and after a chat with assistant Michelle O’Neill, he pointed to the spot and Boyd converted, his first goal for the Reds.

Shels wondered if they had a winner in them and did their best but Sheppard would not be beaten again in a tense closing spell. There was possibly frustration for Shels who still await a home win this season, while Dundalk will see this as dropped points but, in reality, neither side was good enough to win and they both move on to Monday’s duels.

Shelbourne: Webb; O’Driscoll, Byrne, Ledwidge; Wilson, McEneff, McManus, Kane; Farrell (Carr 70); Boyd.

Dundalk: Sheppard; Bone (Williams 61), Connolly, Boyle, Hanratty; Sloggett; Bradley (Kelly 46, Adams 61), Ward (Doyle 76), Benson, Martin (Macari 81); Hoban.

Referee: D Tomney (Dublin).