Sean Boyd fires a brace as Shels progress to next round of Cup with comfortable win over Bray

Shelbourne progressed to the second-round of the FAI Cup after a comfortable 3-0 win over a poor Bray Wanderers side at the Carlisle Grounds.

A Sean Boyd brace inside the opening ten minutes put the Reds side firmly in the driving seat. Jack Moylan added the gloss with a third on 70 minutes, as Shelbourne put last year’s first-round exit behind them.

Shels were in full control for much of the first-round clash, as Damien Duff’s side made it three consecutive wins. Bray rarely threatened Brendan Clarke’s goal all evening, as their seven-year wait for an FAI Cup victory continues. The second-round takes place on the week ending August 28.

The FAI Cup first-round tie was also a reunion of sorts for the opposing managers. Bray manager Pat Devlin has known Duff since he was 13 and scouted him for Blackburn Rovers. Devlin advised Duff throughout his career and was also involved in negotiating the winger’s €20 million move to Chelsea in 2003.

This was not a night for nostalgia though, as the visitors brushed Bray aside with ease. Sean Boyd cracked the crossbar from 30 yards out, but made no mistake on four minutes, as he cleverly flicked Conor Kane’s whipped cross into the net to open the scoring.

Boyd got his second five minutes after, as he took down Conor Kane’s cross with a magical touch and fired in his ninth goal of the season.

Debutant Hollywood had Bray’s first chance of the evening, but his effort was well blocked by Luke Byrne. Boyd was denied a hat-trick by the post on 20 minutes, as Moylan went close too. Shane Farrell was inches from adding a third on 25 minutes, but his curling effort sailed just wide.

Moylan broke through on the half-hour mark and saw his driving effort well saved by Stephen McGuinness. Gavin Molloy’s thunderbolt was almost spilled by McGuinness on 44 minutes, but the Bray keeper gathered just in time.

The Reds went close to a third just after the restart. Boyd squared to Farrell, but Jack Hudson got across in time to clear. Matty Smith came on for his Shelbourne debut and provided a beautiful assist to Moylan who made it three on 68 minutes. Farrell almost caught McGuinness off his line in the closing stages, as Shelbourne saw the tie out comfortably to progress to the next round.

Bray Wanderers: McGuinness; Knight, Hudson, Douglas, Callaghan (Dalton 87); Thompson (Harte 63), Hollywood, Fox, Feeney (Massey 87), Clifford; Byrne (Lynch 63).

Shelbourne: Clarke; Kane, Ledwidge, Byrne, Griffin, Giurgi (Smith 52); Molloy, Lunney (McManus 60); Moylan (Wilson 72), Boyd (Carr 60), Farrell.

Ref: Sean Grant