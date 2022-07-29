Scots clan is sweet for Bohs as Gypsies march into next round

Josh Kerr of Bohemians celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FAI Cup first-round match against Finn Harps at Finn Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

THE SCOTTISH are making their impact on Bohemians as last season’s beaten FAI Cup finalists advanced into the second round with a hard-fought 3-1 win away to Finn Harps.

Locally-bred heroes have been key for the Gypsies in recent seasons but three Scottish natives earned them a place in the next round.

The first goal was set up by Liam Burt and scored by Declan McDaid, the second sent home by fellow Scot Josh Kerr, while McDaid set up the third as former Ireland U-19 ’keeper James McKeown, making his debut for the Donegal side, had a night he’d want to forget.

Progress is a relief for the Gypsies who recently unveiled a new jersey for FAI Cup games this season, but as that blue shirt clashed with the traditional strip of home club Harps there was no chance to don it last night.

The recruitment at the start of the season by Bohs brought more misses than hits, hence a mid-season clear-out of the squad, but new arrivals – six debutants this month – have made an impact.

The newest recruit, ex-Drogheda United man James Clarke, came straight into their midfield for his debut and he put in a superb shift while Kerr already looks at home.

With the possible lure of a bank holiday weekend in Donegal as an attraction, Bohs took a healthy travelling support to Finn Park, but there was no holiday atmosphere on the field, four players booked, two from each side, in the first 25 minutes told a tale of how tense this battle was.

Harps started well, Barry McNamee went wide with a shot on eight minutes while Croatian forward Filip Mihajlevic should have found the target with his header on 12 minutes.

Former Ireland U-21 cap James McKeown, in for his Harps debut, had denied Bohs man Junior in the second minute but he was beaten on 19 minutes, that cross from Burt met with a tidy finish from McDaid, who was making his full debut.

Bohs should have had a second on 22 minutes, McKeown saving from Jordan Flores but Junior was off-target with his shot from a rebound.

McKeown came under the spotlight again two minutes from half-time when he spilled a cross from John O’Sullivan and Kerr had the simple task of tapping home from close range.

Harps’ response was swift, a clever ball out of defence from Ethan Boyle; Eric McWoods beat the offside trap, rounded ’keeper Tadgh Ryan and sent home his fourth goal of the season, making it 2-1.

Any chance of a revival ended two minutes into the second half, a soft goal for Harps to concede. McDaid’s cross from the left seemed easy for McKeown to deal with; he punched the ball into the air, providing an assist for Junior to connect and head home.

There was no way back for Harps after that, though they didn’t give up.

Good work by Rob Slevin on 74 minutes was ended by ’keeper Ryan, who did well again 13 minutes from time to stop the run of American attacker McWoods.

Harps just looked unconvincing on the attack while Bohs retained their attacking verve. They were denied a fourth goal when Ryan Rainey blocked a 77th-minute effort from sub Ethon Varian and in the aftermath, McKeown pulled off a save to deny debutant James Clarke.

The experience of sub Mark Timlin injected a bit of life into Harps in the last 10 minutes as McWoods remained a threat and Boyle tested Ryan with a shot in injury time, but the tie was already beyond them.

FINN HARPS – McKeown; Rainey, Tourish, Slevin, Boyle; Connolly, Boylan (Duncan 76); McWoods, McNamee (Timlin 81), Mihajlevic; Jones.

BOHEMIANS – Ryan; Doherty, Kerr, Kelly, Burke; O’Sullivan, Clarke, Flores (Levingston 76); McDaid (Coote 67), Junior (Varian 76), Burt (Twardek 67).

REF – R Harvey