Sam Long and Sean Roughan leave Drogheda United

Sam Long and Sean Roughan have both returned to Lincoln City following loan spells at Drogheda United.

Both players made a big impact on Kevin Doherty's side, who currently sit in eighth place. Long started fifteen games this season and kept three clean sheets, while Roughan also made fifteen appearances at left-back and centre-back.

"My time flew by with the lads," said Long.

"There’s a lot to be excited about with the squad that Kevin has got and the results of recent weeks show the quality of the squad and what the lads are able to achieve.

"To the fans, thank you. Every game at United Park you have made yourselves heard and that is what drives us on. Thank you for everything, Drogs."

The 19-year-old goalkeeper starred in victories over Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk and was nominated for Player-of-the-Month for May.

Roughan, an Ireland U-19 international, also picked up a nomination for the March award, following a Player-of-the-Match performance in the win over Dundalk.

"I’ve loved every second playing for Drogheda," said Roughan.

"From the minute I walked through the door I felt at home. I can’t thank the fans, players, coaching staff, and backroom staff enough. It’s been a pleasure to call myself a Drog. I wish everyone involved in the club the best for the future and the season. Up the Drogs."

Kevin Doherty's side take on Derry City in the Ryan McBride Brandywell tomorrow as the Premier Division resumes.