Sam Bone becomes third player to follow Stephen O’Donnell from St Pat’s to Dundalk

Sam Bone of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates with the FAI Challenge Cup after his side's victory in the Extra.ie FAI Cup Final win over Bohemians last November. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sam Bone has become the third player to leave St Patrick’s Athletic and follow Stephen O’Donnell to Dundalk.

The 23-year-old former Waterford and Shamrock Rovers defender joins Robbie Benson and John Mountney in making the move from the Saints to Oriel Park after O’Donnell controversially left the Dublin club two days after helping them to win the FAI Cup.

St Pat’s have since served O’Donnell with high court proceedings, claiming that the 35-year-old former head coach was in breach of contract.

Malaysian-born Bone, however, spoke of his delight at the move, insisting he was hoping for a call from O’Donnell once he made the move back to Louth.

“When it was announced that Stephen had moved to Dundalk, I was hoping he’d phone me as well. I had a really good relationship with him and I learned a lot under him and Padge last year,” he told Dundalk’s website.

“I think Dundalk were in a false position last season.

“It’s a huge club and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the fans and the people of the town and hopefully, we can get them back to where they were a few years ago, winning the league, the FAI Cup and back into Europe.”