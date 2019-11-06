Saints marching out

Strikers Mikey Drennan, Glen McAuley and Gary Shaw will all leave St Patrick's Athletic as part of an end-of-season clear-out at the club.

And Dublin rivals Bohemians will hope to secure a deal to bring former defender Dan Casey back to Dalymount Park after a disappointing season for the Dubliner at Cork City.

Saints manager Stephen O'Donnell, who took over from Harry Kenny in August, is planning a major overhaul of his squad, with up to 10 departures.

Saints players Simon Madden, Rhys McCabe, James Doona and Gary Shaw are all out of contract and will leave the club, as will Conor Clifford, Ciaran Kelly and Kevin Toner.

Goalkeeper Brendan Clarke has also been told he is free to find another club.

Elsewhere, Mark Devlin has left his CEO role at Dundalk.

Irish Independent