Saints hero Tunde Owolabi puts Bohs to sword after thumping home derby hat-trick

Having waited three long months for a goal, striker Tunde Owolabi came up with three of them in the space of an hour to give St Pat’s the win which should get their season back on track after a worrying dip.

Owolabi was linked with a move to Bohemians in the off season after he left Finn Harps but Inchicore, not Phibsboro, was his destination. He had a lonely run of 12 games, mainly off the bench, without scoring, but when given a rare start at home to Bohs, he rewarded his manager’s faith, two goals in the first half and a second-half penalty, that win ending a three-game winless run for Pat’s, ahead of Friday’s grudge game with Dundalk.

The Indo Daily: Shadows of Saipan - 20 years on - how Keane v McCarthy divided the nation

Goalkeeper Joseph Anang, defender Joe Redmond and midfielder Adam O’Reilly were all key performers but the night belonged to Owolabi, while a Bohs side lacking confidence drop further away from the European places.

The first half was frantic, and entertaining, typical derby fare for the crowd of 3,473, with a diet Pat’s are used to, this the second of three successive Dublin derbies. Anang was the busier of the two ’keepers, a string of saves from the West Ham loanee, and yet his side held a 2-0 lead at the break.

The opening goal was a self-inflicted wound for Bohs in the fifth minute, as defender Ciarán Kelly appeared to have time to deal with the ball but he was out-thought and out-muscled by Owolabi, the big striker powered forward and fired home. The goal sparked a response from Bohs, good efforts from Jordan Flores and Dawson Devoy wide of the target, while Pat’s needed a top-class save from Anang to deny Devoy on 22 minutes. On 26 Anang was there again, saving from Kelly and then keeping out the rebounded attempt from Flores. Eoin Doyle should have hit the target on the half-hour mark but blazed over.

But in first-half injury-time Pat’s doubled their lead, Owolabi collecting the ball out wide, advancing towards goal and ’keeper James Talbot was left exposed as Owolabi’s shot went in.

Strike partner Doyle was a constant nuisance, and it was a foul on Doyle in the box by Kelly on 65 minutes which led to the spot kick, Owolabi taking over penalty duties from Doyle, and he stroked his kick past Talbot.

ST PAT’RICK’S ATHLETIC – Anang; Redmond, Grivosti, Bermingham; Curtis, McClelland (Burns 83), Forrester (M Doyle 73), O’Reilly, Breslin; E Doyle (McCormack 76), Owolabi (Robinson 73).

BOHEMIANS – Talbot; Murphy, Kelly, Doherty, Wilson; Flores (Cassidy 81), Levingston (Mullins 63); Coote (Burt 46), Devoy, Omochere (McManus 81); Junior.

REF – N Doyle