Saint Ian Bermingham says farewell as Damien Duff’s Shelbourne are put to the sword

Their own reign as FAI Cup holders was all too brief as they exited at the first-round stage this season, but St Patrick’s Athletic did their best to punch a hole in the plans of their city rivals Shelbourne for their own assault on the Cup final next weekend with a convincing derby win.

Damien Duff’s first game as a manager saw him on the wrong end of a 3-0 scoreline against St Pat’s, and while since then he had managed to stabilise the Reds as a Premier Division side and also guide them to a first FAI Cup final appearance in a decade, the league campaign ended on a similar note, this one a 4-0 defeat.

Even though there was nothing riding on this, league-wise, for Shels they still fielded a strong starting XI, though captain Luke Byrne and talisman Shane Farrell were absent, but that team was ripped apart with a double act from Eoin Doyle and Anto Breslin, three goals in the space of 17 minutes in the first half from the duo with a final coup de grace from Ben McCormack late on.

With Cup final opponents Derry City also struggling on the last day of the league season and suffering a home defeat, the comforts for Shels were that that they avoided a red card and Cup final ban for a key player, as happened to Derry, though there was a note of caution and a nod to the final when attacker Jack Moylan was substituted with an hour left to play, to prevent his one yellow card turning into a red one.

The door to Europe could still open up for Pat’s, as a Derry win in the Cup final will gift them a ticket to the Europa Conference League, and while it was encouraging for Saints fans to see highly rated teen Adam Murphy return, as a second-half sub, after a six-month lay-off due to injury, there was also a farewell, as club legend Ian Bermingham came off the bench for the last appearance of a 13-year career with the Saints as he heads into retirement. His team-mates then formed a guard of honour for Bermingham when the sub was himself replaced with a minute to go.

The Saints have 12 players tied up for next season with more re-signings on the way before fresh faces arrive, and aside from Doyle’s goal tally, which saw him finish as the league’s second-top scorer, the progress of youngsters like Sam Curtis, Ben McCormack and Adam Murphy, allied to the rebirth of Chris Forrester, breeds hope.

Despite the final scoreline, the Reds had looked like they could pose a threat in the early stages, Moylan with a well-stuck shot in the tenth minute but once Pat’s had themselves in front on 15 minutes, this tie was only going one way. That first goal came through some neat passing and fine teamwork.

​McCormack with a simple but effective pass to Breslin, he sent in a cross and Doyle was given far too much freedom as he fired past Brendan Clarke.

On 19 minutes there was a repeat, Breslin again down the left with a cross and Shane Griffin didn’t spot, or prevent, Doyle’s move as he rose to head home his 14th league goal of the season.

At times this tense affair looked like it would boil over, with tackles flying in in all areas of the pitch, and after a tussle between Moylan and Barry Cotter on the half-hour mark, Duff took the sensible option and took Moylan off.

Ex-Saint Matty Smith came on for Moylan, to a chorus of boos from the home fans, as Pat’s kept up the pressure and moved 3-0 up on 36 minutes when Doyle turned from scorer to provider to set up Breslin for a fine finish.

Pat’s had the points so secure that home fans bayed for defender Bermingham to shoot any time he was in possession, and while Shels did have some possession, their attacking efforts lacked conviction.

Smith didn’t really test ’keeper David Odumosu with his shot on 55 minutes, Brian McManus saw his effort blocked while sub Dan Carr was also unable to trouble Odumos. And a Shels error was punished when McCormack was left free in the box on 87 minutes to tap in.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC – Odumosu; Grivosti, Redmond, Curtis (Brockbank 66); Cotter, Forrester, Timmermans, Breslin (Bermingham 46; M Doyle 88) McCormack, King (Murphy 66); E Doyle (Atakayi 81).

SHELBOURNE – Clarke; Negru, Molloy, Griffin; Wilson (Giurgi 58), Coyle (O’Driscoll 58), Dervin, Ledwidge; McManus; Boyd (Carr 58), Moylan (Smith 34).

REF – P McLaughlin