Saint Christopher ready for ‘vulnerable’ Hoops

Declan Rice was still an Ireland international in a team managed by Martin O’Neill the last time that St Pat’s supporters had the joy of seeing their side earn a win over Shamrock Rovers.

But Saints man Chris Forrester believes his side have the ability and the desire needed to finally outwit a “vulnerable” Rovers side and make the most of their first proper title challenge in eight years.

The Pat’s camp have played down the idea that tonight’s top-two clash at Richmond Park is a title decider, with time to stay in the race even with a defeat, although should the Hoops win and stretch their lead at the top to nine points with nine games to play, Rovers will be pretty much unstoppable.

Stephen Bradley’s side have looked relentless in the league, seven wins in the last eight and the Saints’ record against them – Pat’s last beat Rovers in the league in 2018, 11 games ago – means they have an itch to scratch.

Read More

“We haven’t beaten them this year but every game we played them I thought we were there or thereabouts and good chances to win it. It’s the only game we haven’t won this year and the only team we haven’t beat so that is a challenge for us to go and put it right in our own heads,” says Forrester.

“This game is a game you want to play in, you want it when there’s pressure on you and the fans are there, there’s hype around it in the media and that brings out the best in players.

"The league is not going to be won or lost on this game on Friday. You want the three points and to keep the pressure on them as they are six points ahead, it becomes difficult if they get the three points. But that’s the pressure you want.

"If you can get the three points then all the pressure is back on them,” he added, sensing a strength in Inchicore that’s been hard to find since he returned from England. “When I first came back you had a lot of decent names in the team but none of the teams I played in had the desire and will that we have this year, you can see in our games.”

Unbeaten last season, Rovers have lost five times in the league this term and that’s encouraging for Forrester. “That comes with the season being longer, a lot more bodies down, last season was only 18 games, Covid was disrupting everyone, no one was living their lives properly last year with self-isolation,” he says.

“Rovers seemed to just go on a run, they are stronger this year even though they lost a few games, they have lost games so you feel they are vulnerable. Regardless of that we need to believe in what we are doing going into the game, not what their weaknesses are, we focus on our strengths.”

Meanwhile, Rovers midfielder Dylan Watts feels the Hoops have overcome their sticky patch with the win in Sligo last weekend allowing them to get the show back on the road following a tricky period which included European and FAI Cup exits in quick succession.

“You can’t dwell on stuff like that, coming out of two competitions in the same week. We had a chat and said, ‘What’s happened is happened, there’s nothing we can do about it’ and it was full focus on the league from then,” said Watts, speaking at an EA Sports event. “We did have a few shaky results but we’ve managed to steady it now. We’re looking forward to this derby.”