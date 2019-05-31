Ryan Swan on the double for Bohemians in eight-goal thriller with Finn Harps

Ryan Swan scored twice in an eight-goal thriller as Bohemians won for the first time in six league outings.

It was to be no happy 200th match in charge of Finn Harps for manager Ollie Horgan whose bottom-of-the-table side finished with 10 men and have now lost on their last 12 visits to Dalymount Park.

In an action-packed opening, the sides swapped goals inside the opening three minutes. There was just 40 seconds on the watch when Bohs took the lead through Kevin Devaney’s with a tap-in.

Harps responded well, however, as Niall Logue reacted quickest once Daniel O’Reilly’s header hit the bar to shoot to the far corner.

After Swan netted from close range on 27 minutes to put Bohs back in front, Harps levelled again two minutes into the second half.

Cork referee Graham Kelly played an advantage to allow the ball run into the path of Raff Cretaro who smacked a low drive in off James Talbot’s far post.

Such was the nature of the game, Bohemians were back in front three minutes later. Having been fouled, Daniel Mandroiu’s direct free-kick appeared to take a defection off the wall to wrong-foot Peter Burke and hit the net.

Poor defending stretched Bohemians lead on 53 minutes. A ball over the top caught Harps flat as Swan timed his run in behind to perfection to score with a delightful lob over Burke.

McHarps were then reduced to 10 men as Caolan McAleer saw red after a second bookable offence before Keith Ward added Bohs’ fifth goal.

O’Reilly then got some late consolation for Harps with the goal of the game four minutes from time.

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons, Finnerty, Barry, Kirk; Allardice (Wade-Slater 73), Levingston; Ward (Byrne 81), Mandroiu, Devaney (Graydon 78); Swan.

Finn Harps: Burke; Borg, Cowan, Logue, O’Reilly; McNamee, Todd (Harkin 59); McAleer, Place (Timlin 65), Cretaro (Doherty 75); Boyd.

Ref: G Kelly (Cork).

Online Editors