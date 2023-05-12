Ryan Graydon shines as Derry keep up their Gypsy curse

Bohemians 0 Derry City 1

Once again the Dalymount Roar rang out with an Ulster accent as Derry City maintained their impressive record at the Dublin 7 venue to knock Bohemians off the top of the table and give more weight to their own title credentials.

The key moments in a tense game with few clear-cut chances were crammed into a two-minute period early in the first half. Bohs defender Grant Horton was shown a red card before Derry scored the only goal of the game through ex-Bohs player Ryan Graydon. Bohemians’ defeat, and a win for Shamrock Rovers away to UCD, sees the Gypsies dislodged from the top of the table for the first time in two months.

The hosts looked more like relegation material than potential champions with an abject display in the first half and while the second 45 minutes was an improvement, they failed to conjure up one real threat to Brian Maher in the City goal.

Derry’s home form is suspect but their record away to Bohs is remarkable, with a return of eight wins and three draws from their last 11 games in Dalymount.

Sadou Diallo was superb in midfield for the away side.

The hard-earned win is valuable for Derry but another huge plus was an appearance off the bench by Cameron Dummigan, a first outing of the season following injury for one of their key men.

Bohs benefited from an early red card decision in their previous home game, when they swept aside Cork City in a 5-0 win, but it was a different story last night. ​

The game was only 14 minutes old when full-back Horton was sent off on a straight red card for taking down Michael Duffy on the edge of the box. It had been all Derry City up to that point as Bohs looked way off the pace.

Two minutes after Horton’s dismissal they were a goal down as well as a man down.

Duffy was the architect, as he easily brushed past his marker to cross into the box and Graydon got in ahead of his former Bohs team-mate Paddy Kirk to stab home his second goal of the season.

If home fans expected an immediate response there was none as Bohs were second best in every area, unable to get out of their own half, never mind come up with an attempt on goal.

Derry poked and prodded at a limp Bohs outfit. Shane McEleney was left unmarked for a set-piece on 21 minutes but his header went over the bar, while on 33 minutes Ollie O’Neill fired in a shot which was deflected out for a corner. Declan Devine made two changes at half-time and new faces James Clarke and Kris Twardek did inject some life into the side, with the latter forcing a save from Maher on 56 minutes but Derry sub Brandon Kavanagh should have done better when he was in sight of goal on 75 minutes.

Bohs pushed Derry deep in injury-time but Maher’s goal remained intact.

Bohemians – Talbot; Horton, Radkowski, Nowak, Kirk (Twardek 46); Flores, Buckley; Coote (Clarke 46), McDonnell, Connolly (Williams 71); Afolabi (McDaid 76).

Derry City –Maher; Coll, S McEleney, McJannet, Doherty; Diallo (Boyce 78); Graydon (Dummigan 78), O’Reilly, Patching (McEneff 71), Duffy; O’Neill (B Kavanagh 63).

Ref –P McLaughlin