Ryan Graydon leaves Derry City to join up with Fleetwood Town

Derry City have decided to cash in and sell winger Ryan Graydon to Fleetwood Town after Scott Brown’s club finally agreed to meet their valuation of the player.

Fleetwood, who already have strong links to Ireland as recently-jailed club owner Andy Pilley is also a major shareholder in Waterford FC, had previously raided the league to sign forward Promise Omochere from Bohemians as well as Cork City keeper David Harrington.

Brown had been alerted to Graydon’s talents and while an initial bid was rejected by Derry as “derisory”, Town have come back with an improved offer, believed to be in the region of £90,000, which Derry have accepted, Graydon now departing with 18 months left on his Derry contract.

City had paid a fee to Longford Town to bring in former Bohemians man Graydon last year but the Fleetwood deal sees them make a substantial profit on the player. Derry had expected a summer exit for Graydon and with that in mind two attacking players were brought in from Scotland last week. Graydon missed last week’s league win over Sligo Rovers and did not travel to the Faroe Islands for tomorrow’s Europa Conference League tie.

Graydon (24) has joined Fleetwood on a two-year deal with the option of another 12 months.