Ryan Brennan scratches 10-year FAI Cup itch by helping Drogheda dump out Sligo Rovers

Drogheda Utd 2 Sligo Rovers 1

Ryan Brennan of Drogheda United celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's second goal during the FAI Cup first round win over Sligo Rovers at Weavers Park in Drogheda

Just as he did in the FAI Cup final ten years ago, Ryan Brennan struck late against Sligo Rovers. This time, his goal was ultimately a meaningful one.

Brennan was in the Drogheda United team that lost the 2013 showpiece to Sligo. His injury time goal looked to have earned his team an extra-time reprieve but Anthony Elding’s late, late strike ended those hopes.

Drogheda can dream of another cup run a decade on. A come from behind win, with Adam Foley cancelling out Max Mata’s first half penalty, has them one step along that particular journey.

Foley’s return to fitness and form this summer has been as big a fillip for Kevin Doherty as any new signing.

The forward scored his fifth goal in six games to level the tie shortly before the clock reached 60 minutes.

New Zealander Mata had scored from the penalty spot when Gary Deegan felled Stefan Radosavljevic. That goal had come against the run of play however and the home team were value for their victory.

With ten minutes to play, referee David Dunne sent Danny Lafferty off for an off-the-ball clash with substitute Kyle Robinson in the area. He will miss next week’s league fixture between the sides. Brennan converted from 12 yards, sealing United’s passage into the second round.

Radosavljevic found himself in space late on but his header didn’t threaten Andrew Wogan. It was a glorious, chance, the goal gaping. Drogheda survived and Sligo now must solely concentrate on league survival.

Drogheda United: Wogan; Heeney, Adegboyega, Keeley, Weir; Deegan, Noone (Robinson, 77); Foley, Markey, Rooney; Brennan.

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas; Brannefalk, Mahon, Pijnaker, Lafferty, Bolger, Morahan; Liivak (Martelo, 71), Barlow (Buckley, 71); Radosavljevic; Mata.

Referee: D Dunne.