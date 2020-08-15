Ryan Brennan saves point for Shelbourne in Derry draw

Shelbourne's Ryan Brennan heads home the equaliser in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division draw with Derry City at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Substitute Ryan Brennan brought Shelbourne their just reward with a late equaliser as the sides had to settle for a point apiece from their Premier Division clash at Tolka Park.

The visitors were ahead from their most incisive attack of the first half after 30 minutes. Colm Horgan got forward from right-back to thread a ball into the feet of Walter Figueira.

His flick found the run of Ibrahim Meite who turned adroitly only to be tripped by the back-tracking Sean Quinn to concede a penalty.

New signing Meite was composure personified from the spot, sending McCabe the wrong way from 12 yards for a goal on his debut.

Shels started the second half on the front foot as they chased the game and pressure told on 77 minutes. Brennan met Georgie Poynton’s free kick in from the left to power a header to the net.

Shelbourne: C McCabe; G Poynton, D Byrne, D O'Reilly, A O’Hanlon; S Quinn (R Brennan 65), G Deegan; K Sheppard (J Kabia 52), S Farrell (D Fernandes 73), D Rooney (A Dobbs 73); C Kilduff.

Derry City: P Cherrie; C Horgan, E Toal, D Cole (M McChrystal 67), C Coll; J Thomson (C McCormack 58), C Harkin (J Malone 78), G Bruna; W Figueira, I Meite (A Hamill 58), S Mallon (J Dunwoody 78).

Referee: N Doyle (Dublin).

Online Editors