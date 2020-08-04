Ryan Brennan on target to give 10-man Shelbourne valuable win in Ballybofey

Ryan Brennan, left, celebrates with his Shelbourne team-mates after scoring in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Finn Harps at Finn Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sixteen years to the day from a famous European win over Hadjuk Split that left the club just one qualifying tie away from the Champions League, Shelbourne secured an against-the-odds win that was important for very different reasons.

This year is a survival mission for Ian Morris' side as they attempt to establish themselves as a top flight side again after a long financial struggle that can be traced back to the cost of those European ambitions.

The cramped 18-game season has put pressure on all of the Premier protagonists and, after a flaccid display in defeat to Waterford on Saturday, the Shels bench temporarily looked despondent when Karl Sheppard received an 11th minute red card for a high challenge on Kosovar Sadiki.

Instead, they regrouped to eke out an unlikely win against a disappointing Finn Harps side that looked unsure of themselves despite the numerical advantage.

It was a double blow for the Donegal club who were very hopeful that the government would increase the limit on attendances to 500.

They allowed 50 loyal fans into this fixture to fill up the 200 threshold and as they have a low number of season ticket holders compared to other clubs, they would have benefited financially from an extension.

Ollie Horgan's side would have fancied their chances of becoming the just second team to win at home since the restart when Sheppard was sanctioned.

Sheppard argue that he lost control on the slippy surface, but ref Damien McGraith didn't have to cope with lengthy protestations after making the decision.

Horgan started with two strikers and operated with three at the back initially yet his side lacked the midfield control to keep possession and work the space to their advantage.

Instead, it was Shels that showed more spark with veteran midfielder Gary Deegan and his accomplice Sean Quinn sitting in front of the back four and shutting up shop effectively, providing the platform for sporadic attacks to support hard working lone striker Aaron Dobbs.

It was a raid from left full Alex O'Hanlon that delivered a lead goal with the former Liverpool trainee sending in a cross that was dispatched by Ryan Brennan following a well timed run.

Dobbs had a chance to extend the lead before the break, yet it was no surprise that the second half became a question of whether Harps had the guile to find a way through the Shels rearguard.

Horgan shuffled the pack to try and allow the creative Ryan Connolly, Karl O'Sullivan and half-time sub Adrian Delap more time on the ball, and there were bright moments without an abundance of opportunities. In truth, they struggled to get quality deliveries into the area and all Shels needed to do was defend resolutely to gain a deserved reward.

Finn Harps: McGinley, Mc Eleney, Sadiki, Todd; Donnellan (T McNamee 45), R Harkin, Coyle (Browne 83), Russell (G Harkin 61) ; Connolly; Kogler (Delap 45), O'Sullivan.

Shelbourne: McCabe, Friel, L Byrne, D Byrne, O'Hanlon; Deegan, Quinn; Sheppard, Brennan (Poynton 72), Rooney (O'Reilly 88); Dobbs (Kilduff 51).

Referee: Damien McGraith

Online Editors