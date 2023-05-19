Ruairí Keating’s goal seals victory over Sligo for 10-man Cork side

Cork City 1 Sligo Rovers 0

Cork City have dropped 12 points from winning positions this season but they never looked like letting these three slip against a toothless Sligo Rovers side.

Ruairí Keating’s 15th-minute goal was enough to snap City’s six-game losing streak and extend Rovers’ winless run to three games without so much as a point or a goal.

The hosts’ patched-up defence was untroubled all day until a stoppage-time chance in front of goal for Reece Hutchinson but Kevin Čustović’s well-timed tackle saved them from any late dramatics in front of 3,051 fans.

Cork did pick up a fourth red card in four games, however, in those dying moments, with Matt Healy receiving a second yellow.

It gave City their first win in their third game without a permanent manager since Colin Healy’s resignation.Their goal came when Gordon Walker found Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh in a pocket of space and his quick turn and release were perfectly executed to send Keating in on goal. From there, he clinically tucked away his sixth of the season.

The game came too soon for the League’s top scorer Max Mata and without him, injury-hit Rovers lacked any cutting edge.

Keating had a header deflected onto the crossbar before the break and follow-up shots from O’Brien-Whitmarsh and Owolabi were blocked.

Sligo’s half-time subs David Cawley and Fabrice Hartmann forced Jimmy Corcoran into his first two saves either side of the hour mark but they were routine in nature.

The hosts got forward more in the final quarter-hour and showed they still held the greater incision. Owolabi had four late chances, flashing one wide, hitting the side-netting, firing over, and having the other smothered by McNicholas.

CORK CITY: J Corcoran; D Crowley, J Häkkinen, K Čustović; G Walker (D Krezic 80), M Healy, J O’Brien-Whitmarsh (B Coffey 77), A Bolger, J O’Donovan; R Keating, T Owolabi.

SLIGO ROVERS: L McNicholas; J Brannefalk (L Browning-Lagerfeldt 81), J Mahon, N Pijnaker, R Hutchinson; N Morahan, G Bolger; F Liivak (D Lafferty 77), K Barlow (F Hartmann h-t), W Fitzgerald; S Radosavljevic (D Cawley h-t).

Referee: D Dunne.